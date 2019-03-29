And Veep has, always, been chock full of other apparent sociopaths—which is what makes the show’s resemblance to America’s actual political reality so troubling. For the HBO comedy’s exceptionally devilish final season, Selina enters a presidential primary that looks a lot like the nascent 2020 Democratic race: a logarithmically expanding field of candidates, a simmering generational feud over identity politics, and even hints that candidates might declare a running mate before winning the nomination. A shiver that might be called anticipatory déjà vu comes from watching Selina gladhand at Iowa county fairs and trade jabs on a crowded debate stage just as Kamala, Bernie, et al. are gearing up for the same. At this point in the show’s run and our democracy’s wobbles, Veep doesn’t simply evoke real life. Real life inevitably evokes Veep.

One can only hope that real-life players are a smidge less horrible than Veep’s are, but, again, certain resemblances are uncanny. Jonah Ryan, the moronic intern-turned-presidential-candidate, proves a font of hateful jokes that culminates in the mocking imitation of intellectually disabled people. Ben, the veteran campaign manager, says that if Selina’s bid fizzles he has a gig lined up getting a neo-Nazi elected in Sweden. Dan, the slickest hack in Washington, has no compunction about pressuring Amy to get an abortion. More than ever, the show’s quest for laughs overlaps with a quest for offense; it sometimes seems like the show’s ticking through a list of sensitive topics to riff on. If you’re wondering if it’s okay to laugh, that’s probably healthy—and another way in which the show evokes the queasiness of simply watching the news these days.



The yet-creepier implication of the three Season 7 episodes I’ve seen, though, is that these characters are not completely without humanity. Rather, they’ve been repressing it, and cracks are starting to show. You see this in Amy, who toys with the idea—preposterous to everyone around her—of keeping her baby. You see it when Dan who, when rebuffed in his attempts to seduce a powerbroker, wonders if there’s more to life than sex. You see it in the psychodrama between Selina and her former running mate Tom James, who relentlessly betray one another but—in brief flashes—seem to wish they could just settle down together. What if they weren’t always doomed to be awful people? What if politics did this to them? What if it could do the same to you?

More than anything, the sense of moral vertigo comes through in Louis-Dreyfus’s performance. After Season 6’s depressive spiral—Selina tried and failed to conceive of a life after politics—the return to the campaign trail means a return to Louis-Dreyfus’s greatest mode: eager bullshitting. She flicks from cruel to chipper in a millisecond; she marbles her smiles with sneers. But it’s a blank, tight-lipped panic that greets each reminder of mortality or hints that her horribleness might have consequences—both of which seem to be mounting in quantity. There’s an investigation into the Meyer fund; there’s her own eventual state funeral to plan; there are reminders of the random acts of violence that mark America, and hints that the Secret Service isn’t totally awake. Comeuppance must lay in wait. Or at least, like Tony Soprano at the end of his run, her punishment may simply be that she’s left fearing so.