Read: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is worth seeing again and again

Us is not an easily decipherable film, nor is it likely to prompt the same kinds of immediate political takeaways as Get Out. The setup is more like that of a classic slasher, with Nyong’o’s Adelaide Wilson, and her husband Gabe Wilson (played by Winston Duke), embarking on a relaxing family vacation before they’re inexplicably beset by malevolent doppelgängers. Adelaide has encountered these beings before: Us opens in 1986 with a sequence set on a Santa Cruz boardwalk during which a young Adelaide—played brilliantly by newcomer Madison Curry—gives us the movie’s first glimpse of the Peeleian scream. In the present-day, the Wilsons’ eerie doubles, known as “the Tethered,” wear identical red jumpsuits and wield gold scissors that are way sharper than any available in the crafts aisle. Nyong’o, specifically, is stellar playing both Adelaide and her counterpart, Red, who serves as the mouthpiece and leader for a cadre of chthonic and otherwise silent, funhouse-mirror Others. The Tethered are spasmodic, twitchy, guttural versions of the Wilsons, and while the villains’ motives aren’t clear, their intent certainly is: to cause violence.

Peele offers the audience a rapid succession of themes to ponder in Us, and snatches away easy interpretations just as quickly, but it’s really the movie’s stunning imagery that does most of the narrative lifting. The motives of the Tethered are somewhat enigmatic even after a big reveal near the end, and the story’s ambiguities will sustain several different fan theories. In my screening, the most telling audience reaction came after Adelaide asks her scarier self, “Who are you?” Red’s response is delivered in a demonic deadpan: “We’re Americans.” The theater laughed hard and then settled into an uncomfortable silence as the film moved on with no further exposition. Wait, what?

My operating theory after one viewing is that Us is a movie about marginalization, about those “Americans” rising up from the underclasses and dispossessing the masters of ill-gotten wealth and status. There must be a reason the Tethered choose revolutionary-red jumpsuits as their getup, after all. The film’s references to Jeremiah 11:11, a Bible verse about God’s curse of inescapable evil to a people who’d forgotten him, seems to confirm that reading. But the movie could also be about immigration, or the increasing salience of “replacement” rhetoric within white-nationalist circles. Us could be about confronting American complicity in imperialism, or gentrification. I could probably connect Us to climate change, given enough time and coffee. The humor to be had in the class and racial performance of the Wilsons, who wear Howard University paraphernalia yet clap on the one and three, certainly means something, too.

Universal Pictures

While Us doesn’t deliver the same kind of naked send-up of whiteness as Get Out, Peele is still grappling with some of the same ideas, and is still interested in skewering white supremacy and power. But this time, he more obviously draws from the horror canon itself. There are multiple references to horror properties of the ’70s and ’80s, including Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and one fight scene between Gabe and one of the Tethered is so Hitchcockian, it’s unsettling. It seems that, as Peele is commenting on something about the U.S.—or, us—he’s also saying something about the genre itself, its DNA, and what it can and can’t do given the material it has.