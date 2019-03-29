The book is short. It covers few characters and little time, and yet it tackles a vital topic. For Tsushima, choosing to write about single motherhood was complicated. Because she was both the daughter of a single mother and a single mother herself, Territory of Light and her other works on similar themes (“The Watery Realm” and Child of Fortune) are often considered to be partially about her own life. But the brilliance of Territory is that Tsushima’s skilled attention to her narrator’s inner struggles ultimately asks the reader to feel empathy not just for one woman but also for a whole strata of women living with little societal support.

Territory tends to be classified in the semiautobiographical genre referred to in Japan as the I-novel. The genre—and Tsushima’s connection to it—is fascinating, if fraught. The form rose to popularity in Japan in the early 20th century. After the United States forced Japan to open its doors to foreign trading, Japanese writers suddenly had access to European and American authors. The novels of Flaubert, Tolstoy, and Zola, which privileged the private thoughts of their characters, made a strong impression. Japanese writers were inspired to combine this realist mode with existing Japanese diaristic traditions. The result often focused on the inner life of a protagonist who resembled the author; the playwright Kume Masao praised the frank style as “the basis and the essence of the art of prose.”

Tsushima’s father, Osamu Dazai, was himself a renowned I-novelist, whose works reflected the more scandalous elements of his life—his debauchery and his repeated love-suicide attempts. Kenzaburō Ōe, the Nobel Prize–winning author whose work is often seen as quasi-autobiographical (though it’s equally interpreted as studies of national identity and masculinity), felt the pressure of being associated with the genre so strongly that when he wrote A Personal Matter, in 1964, he noted that he “had to enter into a new contract with [his] readers, first proclaiming to them that what they were about to read was not an ‘I-novel.’”

Haruki Murakami claimed that the sheer dominance of the genre turned him off from the style, writing that since “you can’t hope either to make your way through or to understand modern Japanese literature if you’re going to avoid its constitutional predisposition to producing ‘I novels,’ I made a conscious effort while young to avoid getting anywhere near Japanese literature.” He found these autobiographical stories “simply boring.” Tsushima’s daughter, for her part, has reportedly argued that critics have focused on the personal dimension of her mother’s works and ignored their pointed critiques of the wider social structure—due to Tsushima being a woman.

To see only the personal or, on the contrary, to immediately discount the personal, underestimates Tsushima for two reasons. First, not all of Tsushima’s books have an autobiographical element. Harcourt explained in emails to me that “Tsushima came to be considered an I-novelist early in her career, and Territory of Light was part of that early work.” Second, even Territory is far more than a diary regurgitated. As the British writer Olivia Sudjic writes in her book-length essay Exposure, “When a woman’s subject is female subjectivity,” readers often “assume there is no craft, no rigour, no strategy which underpins it.” Worse, it is sometimes seen as self-centered or vain—a critique often deployed toward autofiction by contemporary female writers. But this is an injustice both to women and to the insights of lived experience.