Define irony: It’s when you try to sell a Hollywood movie to a DIY generation. “There was nothing we could do,” Childress told me when we spoke recently. “It was going to be a studio film.” And while Lelaina struggles with the idea of selling out, Childress was so excited TriStar hired her to to write a movie based on her own life that she produced the first draft in about six weeks. But she isn’t always remembered as the woman behind the film—Childress hadn’t even heard about the Tribeca reunion when I mentioned it to her—and she knows it.

Take the gas-station scene, which Shamberg credited entirely to Stiller. Childress sent me a snapshot of the script to show that she had written it exactly as it was filmed: EXT. GAS STATION - FOOD MART … They are seen THROUGH THE WINDOWS, everyone except Troy dancing around the food mart as stars pepper the night sky above ... FADE OUT. “I’ve heard a lot of different people get and give credit for that shot but it was written in the script,” she wrote via email. “Not trying to grab credit for myself, I just like to point out that women can have a ‘visual’ and cinematic sensibility, which we seldom get our due for.” Here’s another definition of irony: It’s when the woman who writes the story of her life feels she has to prove that story is hers.

The term Generation X hadn’t entered the cultural lexicon when Reality Bites was conceived. It was 1990, and Douglas Coupland had yet to publish the novel that popularized the term, though in July a TIME cover story called “Twentysomething” dubbed Childress’s generation “the baby busters” for how few they were. “Money is still important as an indicator of career performance, but crass materialism is on the wane,” the article stated, citing the effects of “a depressed Wall Street and slack economy. ” That year, Richard Linklater became arguably the first director to commit Gen X to celluloid with Slacker, a $23,000 meditation on aimless youth in downtown Austin, Texas. Though the Sundance Film Festival favorite helped launch the indie film movement of the ’90s, Michael Shamberg wanted to commit this non-committal generation to studio format. And he did—for 500 times Slacker’s budget.

Twenty-year-old Helen Childress’s insight was essential to the plot. In 1990, she was a student at the University of Southern California when a theatrical performance of one of her scripts secured her an agent, who sent it to Shamberg. “Her writing was extraordinarily good for her age,” the producer recalled in a 2014 oral history of Reality Bites. “When she started talking about herself and her friends and what they were doing, that gave me the idea that she should write about herself, because nobody had done a movie about that generation.” In the summer of 1990, the duo went to TriStar with their idea, which became known as “Untitled Baby Busters Project.” Shamberg would produce; Childress, for $75,000, would write. “I had no point of reference,” she said of what now sounds like a fairly low-ball fee, “I felt like I had just won a scratcher.”