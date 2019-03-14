The rhythm of Queer Eye teeters ever more between comfortingly familiar and droolingly rote, and the show’s sappiness was always almost as grating as it was life-affirming. As before, though, two factors save the series. One is the chemistry of the Fab Five, who grow ever-more-wacky with each season, but who also pull off the appearance of caring about their subjects as full-fledged people. The other is the inherent human interest of the makeover recipients’ stories. Each episode requires detective-work—for the viewer as much as for the Fab Five—to figure out what really underlies these folks’ all-instant-ramen diets or all-flip-flop footwear regimens.

Queer Eye basically gives the same answer to such mysteries every time. The issue is, to borrow terminology from another 21st-century gay TV fixture, the “inner saboteur.” It’s not just that these people lack the know-how or resources to do better for themselves, the show says. It’s that they don’t think they should do better for themselves. A viewer might read the subjects as overdosing on American workism and self-reliance, given that they almost seem too proud—too afraid of appearing frivolous—to muss over their own looks. But the show insists that putting effort in for oneself is necessarily putting effort in for others, whether the other is the spouse who wants a cleaner house, or the children who might benefit from nutrients that freezer food alone cannot provide.

Getting the subjects into shape is presented as an internal matter. As Jonathan Van Ness sits his clients down for a shampoo, he spends as much screen time on grooming tips as he does on, say, swapping stories about personal loss, or advocating for three minutes of mindfulness a day. Karamo, the team’s culture expert, seems to spin a wheel and land on a different self-actualization exercise each installment. Or, sometimes, not different. In one episode, he brings a subject to a dance studio, and has him look in the mirror and write affirmations. In another, he brings a subject to a dance studio, and has her sit on the ground and talk about her feelings. To both people’s relief, neither are actually asked to dance.

But the psychoanalytic woo-woo, to an even less ignorable extent than before, relies on concrete changes. Though the show doesn’t dwell on it, many of its subjects appear to be financially fragile. One lost his job and was in a car crash; one works alternating shifts with her husband and has little time to care for the house. A standout episode spotlights two women who founded a tiny barbecue joint to pay for their niece’s college. The Fab Five arrange a dental procedure for one of them, as well as the mass bottling of their secret sauce—goals that were long deferred, presumably in some part due to time and money. For another subject, who’s barely getting by on a waitress’s salary, Tan picks out a fetching biker vest. She’s thrilled looking in the mirror. “Would I buy this?” she chirps. “Absolutely.” And then in the same eager cadence: “If it were in my price range? Yes!”