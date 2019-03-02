In the 1960s and ’70s, organized labor in the U.S. found itself at a crossroads. In 1935, Franklin Roosevelt signed the National Labor Relations Act, which guaranteed workers the right to form unions, strike, and collectively bargain. In the years following the New Deal and World War II, unions saw a surge in membership, procuring economic security for millions and political power for worker rights. However, the emerging civil-rights and feminist movements called into question the mainstream labor movement’s commitment to all working people.

These newer movements were by no means ideologically opposed to unions. In a 1961 speech to the AFL-CIO convention, Martin Luther King Jr. argued that there was “no intrinsic difference” in the goals of the civil-rights movement and those of the labor movement, despite outsider attempts “to impose disunity by dividing brothers because the color of their skin has a different shade.” Together, the two movements made for powerful allies; many labor leaders rallied behind the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which made workplace—and union—discrimination illegal. A diversified workforce led to more diversified unions.

That’s not to say the path to worker solidarity was always smooth. Even after 1964, many unions barred black members from leadership positions, and corporate America would often leverage racial conflict to exploit internal divisions. One year before the release of Norma Rae, Richard Pryor, Harvey Keitel, and Yaphet Kotto starred in Paul Schrader’s Blue Collar, a movie about three friends torn apart after a botched plan to rob their corrupt union. Labor movements fail, Kotto’s character explains, when “they”—be it factories or unions—“pit the lifers against the new boys, the young against the old, the black against the white. Everything they do is to keep us in our place.” Richard Nixon’s presidency brought the rise of affirmative-action programs targeting certain workplaces, which generated resentment among some white union members. Meanwhile the civil-rights leader and activist Bayard Rustin warned black workers that one such program, The Philadelphia Plan, was intentionally designed to generate animosity between black and white employees, calling it “part and parcel of a general Republican attack on labor.”

Norma Rae not only insisted that racial solidarity could solve economic injustice, but it also suggested that worker solidarity could overcome social injustice. White supremacy has a strong grip on the Southern town where Norma Rae lives. When she asks her minister for permission to hold an integrated meeting about the union in the church, he accuses her of blasphemy. Unperturbed, Norma Rae decides she will host the meeting herself. But when she brings her black coworkers into her home, her husband, Sonny Webster (Beau Bridges), accuses her of “going too far,” worried that she’ll get the family “in trouble.” By contrast, a meeting held at the local black Baptist church features the Jewish Warshowsky literally preaching from the pulpit: The union, he says, “spoke in one voice, and they were heard. And they were black and white. They were Irish and Polish. And they were Catholic, and they were Jews. And they were one. That’s what a union is. One.”