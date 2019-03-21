Trout is good enough to invert the usual conversation surrounding a megadeal. The question isn’t whether he’s worth the money; it’s whether his team deserves to be the one paying it. The only gripe about Trout’s career, to this point, is that the Angels have been unable to build a contender around him, reaching the postseason just once since 2012—a trip that ended in a divisional-round sweep in 2014. Now that they’ve secured his services for the duration of his prime, the baseball world waits to see what the Angels will do with him.

When Harper signed for $330 million earlier this month, analysts wondered if his up-and-down production matched the sum. In December 2000, when Alex Rodriguez joined the Texas Rangers for a then-preposterous $252 million, the organization struggled to pinpoint the combination of celebrity and talent that could make him worthy of the contract. An ESPN headline on Tuesday, on the other hand, asked whether Trout was a “$430M bargain.” “Mike Trout might be worth a billion dollars over the next 12 years,” Sam Miller wrote in the article that followed, citing Trout’s projected WAR and the patterns of inflation in the MLB market.

But baseball is unique in its ability to tamp the effects of its best players. Unlike the NBA’s Kevin Durant or the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes, Trout cannot choose to be at the center of the action at a game’s crucial moment. The Angels, in assembling a roster to support Trout, have largely come up short. Pujols built a Hall of Fame–caliber career in St. Louis but has made only one All-Star team as an Angel, and his $240 million deal is now an example of how heavy spending can go wrong. Josh Hamilton, a former MVP for the Rangers, contributed expensive and lackluster L.A. seasons of his own in 2013 and 2014. Even the team’s bright spots have been qualified. Shohei Ohtani, last year’s two-way rookie phenom, underwent Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm last fall and will work only as a batter when he returns this year. Despite Trout’s efforts, the Angels have failed even to reach .500 in each of the past three seasons.

The gap between Trout’s accomplishments as a player and his broader notoriety, brought on at least in part by his lack of appearances in big games, has in recent years become a sort of stand-in for MLB’s larger PR problems. “MLB must grapple with an uncomfortable, perhaps unavoidable dilemma,” the Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore wrote last July in a piece lamenting Trout’s q-score. “Trout is the ultimate all-star, and yet he is not a star.” Days later, the MLB commissioner Rob Manfred groused about the player’s seeming disinterest in self-promotion. “Mike has made decisions on what he wants to do, doesn’t want to do, how he wants to spend his free time or not spend his free time,” Manfred said. “I think we could help him make his brand very big … But he has to make the decision to engage.”