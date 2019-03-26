Read: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ is worth seeing again and again

Still, it’s Nyong’o’s performance that anchors the film. Rather than playing one character who devolves into villainy, as the actor Jack Nicholson did in his thrilling embodiment of The Shining’s Jack Torrance, Nyong’o presents two distinct characters whose moral trajectories rely on one another. The work here is daunting: Red and Adelaide share a rich, painful history, but Nyong’o must stretch them away from one another and fill the ensuing gap from both directions. There’s certainly precedent for one actor playing two lookalikes in horror flicks, such as in the director David Cronenberg’s 1988 film Dead Ringers and in the 1993 erotic thriller Doppelganger. But Peele diverges from these traditions in his choice of origin story. The Tethered aren’t twins of their counterparts or supernatural alter-egos; they are threatening figures engineered by the same social order that protects the humans they terrorize. As Red and Adelaide, then, Nyong’o telegraphs this morbid domination and irrevocable codependence.



When the Tethered first appear, their ghostly entrance into the Wilson family’s home is orchestrated by Red, her movements terrifying in their insect-like agility. Her pace is quick, her strides almost untrackable even as they are clearly visible. Red skulks and pounces, crackling with bone-deep resentment. Nyong’o imbues her with ghastly gravitas. But the character’s most distinctive—and certainly most harrowing—characteristic is the shocking voice with which she speaks.

Whether she offers commands or pleas, Red strains her voice as though its flow were constricted by a rusty pipe. In the scene in which she first appears, Red rations her words, releasing them through a bone-chilling rasp. The Wilson family sits in abject fear as Red looms over them. With her husband already injured and her children shaking, Adelaide begs Red, “What do you want?” The Tethered leader’s response is as syncopated as it is sinister: “We want to take our time,” she ekes out, each word somewhere between a gasp and a growl.

In preparing to play Red, a character who—it soon becomes clear—carries an immense psychological burden, Nyong’o drew from real-life psychosomatics. “I was inspired by the condition spasmodic dysphonia, which is a condition that comes about from a trauma—sometimes emotional, sometimes physical—and it creates this spasming in your vocal cords that leads to an irregular flow of air,” the actor told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Us. “So I studied that, I worked with an ear, nose, and throat doctor, a vocal therapist, and my dialect coach to try and make sure I could do it and do it safely. ‘Cause I had two roles to play, I couldn’t afford to damage my voice.” (Her choice to draw inspiration from the condition has prompted some criticism from those with the disability, who say they already face stigma.)

Red and Adelaide were each shot on different days, their shared scenes the product of impressive editing. What is perhaps most remarkable about Nyong’o’s dual performance is the actor’s visceral portrayal of her characters’ fraught relationship to one another. The film unravels their backstory, a complex allegory for American identity, in its final minutes, but Nyong’o subtly transmits their specific traumas long before viewers are introduced to them. Much of the revelatory performance is drawn from Nyong’o’s investment in both women’s interior lives. “Right out of the gate she was asking questions about the characters that I didn’t know the answer to—and I knew everything about them,” Peele, who wrote the lead with Nyong’o in mind, told The New York Times recently.