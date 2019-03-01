[ Skip ahead to the voting.]

Here are the finalists:

1. This Is Just to Say Day

Like Thanksgiving, but even more personal: This is a day to say thank you to the people you’re most grateful for (and the people you might sometimes forget to share your appreciation with).

Thanks to: Marc Edwards of Arizona and Rex of Washington, D.C.

2. Lend a Hand Day

This is a day dedicated to going out of your way to do something nice—for a stranger, or for the people you see all the time.

Thanks to: Richard Cooper of Nevada; Robin of Florida; Diane King of California; Bev of Vancouver; Jean Ann Linney; Lee Bee; Lucille Tures of Rhode Island; Keith of Washington, D.C.; Ed Weldon of California; Grandpawlee of Arizona; and Bobbie Ponis of Colorado

3. Step Away Day

This is a day to take stock, take a breath, and put down the screen(s). A “tech sabbath,” celebrated collectively.

Thanks to: Laurie Dewitt of California; Keita; Jennifer of Iowa; and Tessa of Toronto

4. Get Back in Touch Day

Is there someone in your life you’ve lost touch with? Do you regret not keeping up with someone who is only a phone call or email or text away? Today’s the day to do something about it.

Thanks to: Deb Reardon of North Carolina and Robyn Meslin of Ottawa

5. Tell Their Stories Day

This is a day to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones lost—especially through the telling of their stories.

Thanks to: Eamonn Fitch Morris of Colorado

6. Bravery Day

This is a day to put aside the fear: about telling that person how you feel, about taking on that big new project, about whatever might be holding you back. It’s a time dedicated to taking a leap, literally or otherwise.

Thanks to: Dan Lynch of Massachusetts

7. Animal Appreciation Day

Animals are the best, whether they’re at home or in the wild. This is a day to celebrate that—through the sharing of pictures, through pet parades around your neighborhood … anything that puts animals in the spotlight they deserve.

Thanks to: Leah Williams of Ohio

8. Deadline Day

The chore that’s been hanging over you for [amount of time redacted]? The thing you’ve been putting off, and then stressing about putting off, and then putting off some more because the whole thing has gotten so stressful? Today’s the day to stop procrastinating and get it done.

Thanks to: Lynn Chi; Katie B of California; Tawd of Washington; Jan; and Rene of Colorado

9. Oops! Day

This is a day to recognize your failures and mistakes—the missteps that have helped make you who you are. (The ceremonial consumption of burnt cake may or may not be involved with the celebrations of this one.)

Thanks to: Joseph Newton of California

10. Cozy Day