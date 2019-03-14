The eeriest thing about watching The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann now is how efficiently it replicates what it was like to experience the story of Madeleine in real time. There was the visceral shock of the news when it first came, the monstrousness of a child being snatched from her bed in a Portuguese resort town while her parents had dinner nearby. The ferocity and hunger with which the media clamped down on the story and did not let go. The first wave of suspects, implicated, named, and damned by the tabloids before they’d so much as set foot inside a police station. The way the story spawned its own particular vernacular, like “the Tapas 7” and arguido. The details and insinuations and defamations and theories, unspooling hourly for audiences who could not get enough of them.

For Smith, who directed the series, this mimicry was intentional. The goal, he told me, was “to take the viewer on the journey that the public went on.” Over eight episodes, available on Netflix on March 15, the series compiles a staggering amount of information, patching together archival news footage and hundreds of hours of new interviews with key figures in the case. It’s granular, but also gripping. In the show, as in real life, the answer to the question of what happened to Madeleine seems to be perpetually, tantalizingly just out of reach.

To be clear, though—and Smith and Cooper, the show’s executive producer, are emphatic on this point—The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann isn’t a true-crime series that has aspirations of “solving” anything, or turning up new evidence, or even reawakening public interest in the case. Rather, they saw it as an opportunity to consider Madeleine’s disappearance in a more holistic way. They felt, Cooper said, that “it was time to look at the case … closely and forensically, in a way that had never been laid out.” The resulting series, like so many works revisiting mass cultural phenomena from the past quarter century, raises as many questions as it answers. How did one missing child become the most enduring news story of the 21st century in Britain? What was it about Madeleine, exactly, that consumed everyone so?

It’s worth noting at this point that Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, declined any involvement with the series. On March 6, they posted a short statement on their website, FindMadeleine.com, saying that they’d been asked to participate by the production company, but that they’d failed to see how the series might aid their ongoing efforts to find their daughter. “Particularly,” the couple wrote, “given there is an active police investigation, [the show] could potentially hinder it.”

Their statement, precise and unemotional, doesn’t reveal much, but it encapsulates a disconnect that’s come to define the story of Madeleine’s disappearance. What the McCanns want—the only thing they want—is to find their daughter. But when it comes to the motivations of everyone else involved (the press, multiple investigators, the public), things get murkier. What’s ironic is that The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann—a series that has its own distinct intentions—lays this all out in unambiguous, lucid detail.