Of course, he wasn’t the only injured party in the slipup that has come to be known as Shoegate. The sneaker in question, Nike’s PG 2.5 PE, was essentially deemed a public health hazard. Paul George, the Oklahoma City Thunder star behind that shoe, took a fair amount of heat for Williamson’s fall on social media. Nike finished the next day’s trading down 1.1 percent—the rough equivalent of a $1.1 billion loss. The NCAA had it even worse. When Williamson ripped his shoe, he revealed more than a size 15 foot. He tore open the massive irony of him playing college basketball in the first place.

Read: The shame of college sports

Here he is, headlining the NCAA tournament with the nation’s top overall seeded team because he’s 18 years old and the NBA-draft eligibility age limit is 19. Had Williamson come along 14 years earlier , he could have turned pro out of high school with stars such as Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant. But Williamson can’t, because Garnett’s and Bryant’s overnight success in the pros inspired many more top-rated high-school seniors to make the jump, several of whom turned out nowhere near as good (Kwame Brown, Eddy Curry, Leon Smith). Not surprisingly, the lack of seasoning had adverse effects on the NBA’s professional aesthetic. So then-commissioner David Stern—who in those days was ever keen to present the NBA as America’s most sophisticated sports league—did two things: He instituted a dress code , and then he set the NBA age limit at 19 years old, mostly because the players’ association wouldn’t let him set it at 20.

In the process, college basketball also became more sophisticated. Kentucky’s coach, John Calipari, practically stopped recruiting potential four-year contributors to pursue would-be NBA teens, and drew sharp criticism for chasing short-term success. But when his 2010 Wildcats ticked off 35 wins , reached the NCAA tournament’s final eight, and saw four freshmen selected in the first round of the draft (including the point guard John Wall with the first pick), Calipari’s NBA-oriented approach to roster construction became a model well worth emulating—especially after a 2016 NCAA amendment allowing underclassmen to “test the NBA waters” without risking their eligibility. Even Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, a coach whose commitment to building his program around four-year players once bordered on puritanical, got into the “one and done” game . In 2015, he won his fifth national championship with three freshman starters.