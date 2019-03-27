These are the kinds of men who are frequently referred to as monsters, the kinds of people for whom human empathy quickly finds its limit. In the first scene of the play, Fred is being confronted by a former pupil of his, Andy (Tim Hopper), whom Fred molested when Andy was 12. Andy believes that evil exists in the world, he tells Fred with some agitation. He also believes that Fred is fundamentally evil, and will never be deserving of any sympathy or forgiveness. This isn’t a sentiment many people would disagree with. People who’ve abused children are among the few groups that still inspire unilateral condemnation, bipartisan disgust. When everything else feels so complicated, the ethical calculation here seems relatively simple. But, Downstate asks, should it be?

What Norris is doing is like tap dancing in a minefield—fiendishly difficult and potentially explosive. He wants to make people think about forgiveness, about who deserves it and how it might be earned. But he also wants to complicate things, to provoke questions instead of answers, to muddy clarity with nuance and complication. If Downstate is Norris’s response to the #MeToo movement, as it appears to be, then its audacity is remarkable: This is a play that asserts the humanity not only of your common-or-garden harassers and creeps, but also of the most reviled offenders on the criminal spectrum.

Just as Fred, Dee, Felix, and Gio occupy a swath of different age groups, races, social classes, and occupations, so, too, do their offenses vary. Fred abused two of his pupils; the question of whether he was aware of the depravity of what he was doing hangs over the play. Dee sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy when he was 37, although he continues to insist that their interactions were part of a loving relationship. Felix molested his own preteen daughter. Gio was convicted of statutory rape for having sex with an underage girl, regarding which he repeatedly protests that she had a fake ID and lied about her age. Gio is, he emphasizes in the play, a “level one” offender, while the others are “level three.” Ivy (Cecilia Noble), an exhausted parole officer who checks up on all four men, isn’t persuaded by any of their excuses. She tells Felix that the only thing her 47 clients have in common is that “every one of you’s a victim. Everybody’s misunderstood, been done wrong, system’s broke, system ain’t fair, blah blah blah.”

Ivy’s observation is on the nose, although what Norris seems to see with more clarity than Ivy is that denial and victimhood are coping mechanisms. The four men are incapable of grasping the true ugliness of what they’ve done. Fred responds to Andy’s testimony with platitudes and an avuncular, affectionate manner that flusters Andy more than approaching his abuser does. Felix, reproached by Ivy for violating his probation, breaks down and sobs in an outburst of self-pity that is nevertheless heartbreaking to watch. Dee has crafted a careful rationalization for what he did, based on anthropological pseudo-facts and years of selective interpretation. Gio declares his innocence more ferociously than any of the others, and he’s the only one who sees any kind of redemption in sight—his entry on the sex-offender registry will be scrubbed if he gets through his probation period without reoffending.