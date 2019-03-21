Read: Everybody should be very afraid of the Disney Death Star

The merger essentially confirms that a new age of entertainment has dawned in Hollywood, one where simply releasing blockbusters in theaters isn’t enough to give a company a healthy profit margin. As my colleague Derek Thompson wrote in 2017, Disney’s acquisition of Fox is its first shot in the ongoing streaming wars—a sign that the company is building an arsenal to take on Netflix and any other tech giant that’s muscling into the entertainment business. Disney is getting ready to launch its own subscription streaming service, Disney+, and the Fox assets will pad out that library nicely.

The undeniable benefits of consolidation are why Disney rival Comcast (which owns NBC and Universal Studios) tried to horn in on the deal with its own $66 billion offer, which only drove up the buying price for Disney. Also making moves is AT&T, the new owner of Warner Bros. (and its various other media properties, gathered under the new WarnerMedia umbrella), which has begun proposing radical changes at companies like HBO. Even Paramount, the smallest of the “big six” studios (which is now a “big five” after Fox was subsumed), is positioning itself for a “renaissance” under the new CEO, Jim Gianopulos, after years of contraction.

All of these effort may not be enough in the end. Disney and its rivals are competing with an entirely different brand of media provider in Netflix, which pumps out “original content” at a staggering rate, backed by ambitious venture-capital funding. Disney released 10 movies in 2018; Netflix debuted 93. Even with the extra apparatus of Fox, the studio will likely continue to make big event films rather than pursue Netflix’s quantity approach. With Fox under its wing, Disney can add giant-scale projects like the upcoming Avatar sequels to its slate, pushing out a major release every month in order to control the box office.

Disney and Netflix offer the two clearest visions of Hollywood’s future. The former is a media company that’s as old-fashioned as they come, trying to make movies that will pull audiences en masse to the theater. The latter is a tech company that’s largely uninterested in the theater business but has won subscriber loyalty by offering a wealth of viewing options. As the cinema business continues to evolve, perhaps only the biggest films will survive as in-theater experiences, with streaming becoming an equally profitable venue. By adding Fox, Disney has gained ground in that second sphere, but other studios could get left behind in the race.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.