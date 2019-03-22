Any controversy kicked off by the film will be unenlightening. The movie was bogged down in production for years, Sixx told Rolling Stone, because at least one studio boss objected to the movie’s opening scene: Lee giving oral sex to a woman—in the middle of a party—who then shoots a geyser from between her legs to the cheering of onlookers. The sequence ends up feeling less like a throwback to the ’80s free-for-all it depicts than to ’90s raunch-coms like American Pie. More trollish than legitimately offensive, it’s not quite indicative of the problem here.

A similarly outrageous turn later in the film gets at the deeper rot. At poolside with the newly minted stars of Mötley Crüe, the grande dame of heavy metal, Ozzy Osbourne, dispenses advice: Don’t overdo the drugs and sex on tour, boys, or else you’ll end up “fucking mad.” Presumably to illustrate his point, he snorts a line of live ants. Then he pees on the ground. Then he licks his own pee up. Sixx, inspired by his idol, pees on the ground too. Ozzy pushes him away to lick up the younger man’s urine before Lee can do so himself.

Yeesh. The depravity-chic of rock and roll can indeed work like a black hole, but Black Sabbath at least pioneered a kind of willful, Satanic nihilism. By the time Ozzy’s style had been recycled by Mötley Crüe any pretense of commentary was gone. “Certain of metal’s trappings (long hair, loud guitars, a kind of spurious defiance) had been appropriated, but this was not heavy metal, because it was not heavy: no doom, no drag,” wrote The Atlantic’s James Parker while reviewing a Crüe contemporary’s memoir. “Metal’s drama of cosmic exile was ditched in favor of a desperate, slurping hedonism.”

Self-indulgence is the individual’s prerogative, but Crüe’s involved more than just the self and more than just indulgence. That others got hurt and destroyed by Crüe’s rampages is hinted at in The Dirt’s litany of the members’ girlfriends and wives who were cheated on and casually insulted. One friend, Hanoi Rocks’s drummer Razzle, died in the car Neil had been drunkenly driving. The bandmates committed betrayals of the lowest sort between one another, too. At one point, Neil, fresh out of rehab, is offered what he believes to be a plate of cocaine that actually turns out to be heroin.

The Dirt knows it’s working with dark stuff but excuses it as part of the great adventure to rock bottom and back. By the end, with the reunited members performing Crüe’s final concert in 2015, the band’s survival is portrayed as a life-affirming triumph: the very point of the story. “I can’t say that I worried,” Tremaine told Rolling Stone about making this movie in the #MeToo era. “We are telling a true story that happened. You can interpret it however. I don’t think we changed the tone of the movie to fit the times or anything like that.”