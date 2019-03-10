“When I was just coming up, I always wanted to be able to perform to a large crowd with a symphony,” Mayfield said in 1971. With “If There’s a Hell Below,” he did exactly that. The producers of Curtis—Gary Slabo and Riley Hampton—arranged orchestral layers of strings and horns over Mayfield’s churning funk. The result is Wagnerian in its gravitas. At eight minutes, the song was by far the most epic track Mayfield had ever recorded, and his spoken-sung verses anticipated the onset of rap just as prophetically as his contemporaries The Last Poets and Gil Scott-Heron did.

Formerly clean-cut and baby-cheeked, Mayfield grew a beard. A holdout of sobriety and wholesomeness amid the hippie counterculture of the ’60s, he finally started smoking pot. Paranoia and despair permeate “If There’s a Hell Below,” but its psychedelic urgency didn’t signify a bad trip as much as it heralded a bleak future. At the time, Marvin Gaye was recording What’s Going On, and Sly and the Family Stone were working on There’s a Riot Goin’ On—two R&B albums that became instant masterpieces of socially conscious pop music. It’s hard to imagine that those artists weren’t paying astonished attention to “If There’s a Hell Below.”

Like a light switch flipping on, the second side of Curtis begins with “Move on Up.” The song is the yin to the yang of “If There’s a Hell Below”; where the latter descends, the former ascends. At almost nine minutes, it’s even longer than its counterpart, and Mayfield uses every second of “Move on Up” to reinforce the song’s essence: the idea that hardship will be overcome and redemption will come to those who deserve it. He replaces the dark, funky brimstone of “If There’s a Hell Below” with a lightness and sweetness that harks back to his time with The Impressions. In fact, “Move on Up” was originally intended to appear on Mayfield’s final album with the group, 1970’s Check Out Your Mind!. Instead, it became a platform for a new kind of motivational soul: “Move on up and keep on wishing / Remember your dream is your only scheme / So keep on pushing.”

“Keep on Pushing” is the title of an Impressions hit from 1964, second only to “People Get Ready” when it comes to the group’s songs that helped soundtrack the civil-rights movement. It makes sense that Mayfield name-checked it in “Move on Up.” Although he had gone solo, he didn’t want to distance himself from his former band; he’d continue to write, produce, and release their music for years to come. Mayfield’s generosity of spirit bled over into his professional life as well as into his music. It’s everywhere on the heavenward spirals of “Move on Up,” an irresistibly danceable song hoisted high on intricate polyrhythms and bursts of ecstatic brass.

Mayfield weighed which of the two songs he wanted to put first on his album and to make its first single. “Move on Up” would have made more sense—it’s upbeat, pretty, and sounds much closer to The Impressions. Instead he made the risky move and went with “If There’s a Hell Below.” It paid off, with the single going to No. 3 on the R&B singles chart and helping Curtis reach the top spot on the R&B album chart. Mayfield had successfully launched himself as a solo artist, and he did it by harnessing the forces of light and dark, heaven and hell, that he saw fighting for the soul of humanity.