In The Confidence Game, her 2016 exploration of the workings of con artists, Maria Konnikova argues that scammers tend to emerge and thrive during times of broad transition. That is because con artists—con derives from the confidence such people attempt to engender in their marks—are particularly skilled, Konnikova writes, at “exploiting the sense of unease we feel when it appears that the world as we know it is about to change.” Con artists of the past thrived in cities, in particular: places populated by people who were largely strangers to one another—places where social commitments could shift and newcomers could easily become marks.

Today we are more familiar with one another. We are more exposed to one another. But the chaos of the present moment—economic, political, cultural—nonetheless has a way of making all of us potential marks. The logic of the con—the perversity of it—is becoming normalized. People talk about, and financially depend on, side hustles. An alleged grifter sits in the Oval Office, near a bust of Andrew Jackson and the nuclear codes. Fyre frauded as it fested. The disgraced blood-testing company Theranos—the name, in Greek, suggests both “tyrant” and “death”—was supported by people who had ostensibly reached the highest levels of American society: secretaries of state, Stanford professors, the keepers of gates and assumptions.

This is a time, in America, of deep inequality; it is also a time in which—in part because people and truths have been newly laid bare to each other by the workings of the internet—new injustices are revealed every day. To learn about the college-admissions scam is to be overcome with that distinctly modern feeling: simultaneous shock and unsurprise. Horror and numbness. Scams, after all, in the present moment, are atmospheric. They are miasmic, hovering in us and around us, their toxins trapped in human lungs and expelled into the warming air. The trickle-down logic of another alleged scam has its truths: The cheating at the top affects everyone, and becomes part of the status quo. Aunt Becky allegedly used her Full House money to cheat the system? It’s shocking. It is also deeply unsurprising.

And so, on top of all the other stories that inform this particular story of a scam, there is another one: the sadness of how familiar it all seems. How thoroughly the logic of the grift is inscribed into systems and institutions that simultaneously celebrate exceptionalism and make it profoundly hard for people to ever really achieve. Scams, in this environment, are certainly not justified, but they become, in a way, rationalized. They get consumed as entertainment. They work themselves into the assumptions people carry about what is accomplishable, and what will remain ever beyond their grasp. And the “summer of scam” becomes not a single season, but rather an expansive event, omnipresent and unavoidable. New York’s “summer of scam” page doesn’t include the college-admissions stories yet, but in another way, it didn’t have to: The latest entry in the publication’s growing collection of scam-related content was published … yesterday.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.