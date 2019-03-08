These aren’t quite corrections, necessarily—rather, Berg is benefiting from a media ecosystem that dissected Serial in forensic detail. And while Serial kept listeners on tenterhooks from week to week, The Case Against Adnan Syed is a more granular and less wholly absorbing experience. Berg’s series is most riveting, and sad, when she puts the specifics of the case aside to focus on the people whose lives have been irrevocably damaged by Lee’s murder and its aftermath. In one scene at the end of the third episode, she films Syed’s mother, Shamim Rahman, crying as she talks about Lee’s mother. “She lost a child,” Rahman says. “For me, I can go and hug my son, but she won’t be able to touch her, feel her daughter anymore. She’s gone forever.”

The title The Case Against Adnan Syed is both apt and misleading: It articulates what this series is fundamentally about (the specifics of how and why Syed was arrested and convicted for Lee’s murder), and implies that the show is going to be implicating Syed, when really it’s doing the opposite. Only three of the four episodes were made available for review, and Berg has teased that the “major stuff” is contained in the fourth episode, which makes it difficult to assess quite how conclusive her analysis gets. But from the first three episodes alone, she makes clear that there were numerous flaws in the investigation of Lee’s murder. In that sense, The Case Against Adnan Syed shares connective tissue with Berg’s previous films, all of which explore the misuse of institutional power (An Open Secret tackled child sexual abuse in Hollywood, while Prophet’s Prey considered the fundamentalist cult leader Warren Jeffs).

Over three episodes, Berg runs through the details of the case for viewers who never listened to Serial (or for those who’d forgotten, as I had, the special significance of the Best Buy parking lot and the cellphone towers and the call logs). Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed were both magnet students at Woodlawn High School when they started dating in 1998. Berg presents the beginning of the relationship from Lee’s point of view, dramatizing thoughts and scenes from her diary, and splicing in photos from the couple’s first “date” at a junior prom. The combination of hearing Lee’s dramatized voice (“He’s the cutest, sweetest, coolest guy and he loves me”) and seeing the visual markers of her magical night—she wore a blue sparkly minidress and danced with Syed to her favorite song, K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life”—is heartrending.

The couple later broke up, and Lee started dating one of her colleagues at LensCrafters. On January 13, 1999, she failed to pick up her cousin from school, alerting her family to the fact that she was missing. In February, her body was discovered partially buried in a park just inside Baltimore city limits. Later that month, Syed was arrested and charged with her murder, and less than a year later he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.