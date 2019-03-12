It’s a great scene. But it is also, in its bland predictability, a let-down. I felt about it, in the end, roughly the same way I felt about Captain Marvel itself: that it managed to be simultaneously thrilling and disappointing, at once exhilarating and exhausting. The movie, after all, is trying to do so much: to provide a compelling origin story for another character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe; to wrap up outstanding questions about that universe, before the months-away premiere of Avengers: Endgame; to entertain; to inspire; to bring in enough at the box office to reassure studio executives that women-centered movies can recoup the financial investments made in them; to pay fealty to the film’s historical status during a time when, still, the mere centering of a woman is assumed to be its own cause for celebration.

Superheroes transcend; the films about them, however, tend to bear a great deal of weight. And to watch Captain Marvel, despite its many charms, is to feel the physics of it all. It is to be reminded that this story of a woman who is both underestimated and called to save the world is its own kind of metaphor. Here is Marvel’s much-anticipated woman-led film, being asked to earn the money and do the errands and tidy the home and entertain the kids and through it all make sure that everyone feels happy and well cared for.

In many ways, it succeeds in all that. (Here is one way: Captain Marvel, globally, brought in a whopping $456 million this weekend.) That’s in large part because of the many small decisions the directors, the married team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, made on the film’s behalf. There’s the casting of Brie Larson as the title character, and the fact that the Oscar-winner managed to imbue a woman who spends most of the film confused about her own identity with both wit and steely determination. There’s the costume Larson wears as Captain Marvel, which an internet retailer might refer to as “bodycon” but which also, given that it covers the actor’s entire body in a kind of armor, provides a notable contrast to, say, the bustier-and-flippy-miniskirt combo worn by DC’s Wonder Woman. There’s the fact that the emotional arc traditionally reserved for a romantic relationship is found, here, primarily through Carol’s relationship with her best friend and fellow fighter pilot, Maria Rambeau (the excellent Lashana Lynch). There are the jokes that attempt to give the movie a feminist currency: “Got a smile for me?” a guy asks Carol, and the glare she gives him is worth several different blasts of her photon-hands.

There’s also the film’s exploration of complicated, and contextually urgent, ideas: about identity, about colonialism, about nativism, about oppression, about loyalty, about complicity. There are attempts to complicate simplistic assumptions about the clean lines separating the good guys and the bad guys. There are efforts to explore all the reasons so many different characters, here, might have to be angry. Rage, in Captain Marvel, has a glowing, glowering righteousness: The woman who will work to save the world, in a plot point so explicit you hope Rebecca Traister got some royalties out of the deal, realizes the fullness of her power when she embraces the anger that has been building and brewing in her since she was a young girl—since she was told to slow down, to calm down, to be less of what she was.

Marvel Studios

All of this is fantastic to see on a screen. Captain Marvel is most often compared to 2017’s Wonder Woman, and that’s fitting, but an even apter comparison might be 2005’s Elektra, technically the first Marvel movie to center a woman as its hero. That the latter film is often written out of the lore is perhaps a kind of courtesy: Elektra features Jennifer Garner, clad in a midriff-baring, lipstick-red corset-and-pant combo, as a Greek mythology-inspired, Eastern martial arts-practicing assassin. The film is the cinematic embodiment of what the writer Ariel Levy referred to as “raunch culture,” and, today, it is deeply wince-worthy. (“LOOKS CAN KILL,” the film’s poster announces, cheekily.) To watch all three, Elektra and then Wonder Woman and then Captain Marvel, is to appreciate how much change really has come between 2005 and 2019—and to be reminded that progress has a way of coming slowly and quickly at the same time.