While there have never been contracts exactly like Harper’s and Machado’s, previous blockbuster deals have generally followed that pattern, with players outplaying their price tags enough early on to make the overall investment worth it. Not only that, but both teams appear to be going all in on the prospect of building a World Series–caliber squad in those first few years—the Phillies with a series of other trades and free-agent signings to buttress their roster, and the Padres by cashing in on the top-ranked minor-league “farm system” they’ve developed through years of trading veteran players for draft picks and prospects.

This is where the small difference between Machado’s and Harper’s contracts matters. It’s not just that Machado is making roughly $5 million more a year, or that Harper will make $30 million more overall. It’s also that Machado, like many previous superstar free agents, has an “opt out” clause in his contract that will allow him to become a free agent again after the 2023 season if he so chooses—and Harper doesn’t.

That one difference could open the door for Machado to play his way into an even bigger payday, whether or not he and the Padres saw it like that. Though both he and Harper have been inordinately successful already, there’s always room for improvement. If in the next five years Machado suddenly becomes the greatest shortstop and third baseman of all time, he could potentially renegotiate an even higher annual salary. Even if Harper turns into the next coming of Babe Ruth, he doesn’t have that option. He’s irreversibly signed on until he’s 39, by which time even most great players are ready to retire.

But if Harper and Machado follow their expected aging curves—putting up a few more elite seasons before beginning to decline—Harper is arguably in better shape. If Machado doesn’t renegotiate after the 2023 season, it’s hard to envision him being valuable enough to persuade a team to sign him for the additional $30 million that distinguishes his total contract from Harper’s, simply because few players at his position are that good at age 36.

As always, there are other complicating factors. The first, and arguably most important, is the steady inflation of baseball contracts. Despite a small drop in 2018, the average MLB salary has almost doubled over the past 15 years, from about $2.3 million in 2004 to just shy of $4.1 million in 2018. (With some free agents still unsigned, the exact number isn’t available yet for 2019.) Though that figure partly reflects megadeals such as Harper’s and Machado’s, the bigger driver is the continual growth of MLB’s overall revenue, which topped $10 billion for the first time in 2017. If the trend continues, by the time his contract ends in 2029, Machado may no longer have to be nearly as good as he is today to be worth $30 million to the Padres.