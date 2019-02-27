Scratch that. “He does not remember,” Nic Pizzolatto wrote in (multiple) Instagram comments responding about the scene with Wayne and the grown-up Julie. Pizzolatto hasn’t given many interviews lately, but he has replied to social-media inquiries by viewers, and his answers are required reading after this finale. As for the Jacob’s Ladder connections, which would suggest an it was all a dream reading, Pizzolatto shoots it down: “Not inspired by that at all (never seen it, actually).” Regarding Amelia, Pizzolatto wrote that a scene depicting her of dying peacefully of natural causes in 2013 was cut for time. Also snipped were scenes explaining why Wayne and his daughter, Becca, seemed estranged all season. Wrote Pizzolatto, “She and Wayne don’t have any problem other than neither of them is good at reaching out (Amelia was the parent who always called every week), and they’ve both been lonely without the other.”

These are major omissions. In any other crime show, leaving out some details about the protagonist’s family might seem standard, but in this case, doing so short-circuited the supposed profundity of Wayne’s personal journey. The finale did fill in a lot that had been left unclear about Wayne and Amelia’s history: that her journalism about the Purcell investigation led to him getting demoted; that together in 1990s, after realizing the toll the case had taken on their lives and relationship, they both decided to quit their pursuit of it. But what happened between 1990 and 2015 in his home life was left almost entirely mysterious. Viewers just knew that Amelia died somehow and that things between him and Becca were tense. As Wayne was shown horsing around with his grandkids in the final few minutes of the finale, there was a sense that he’d reached some new level of engagement with life—but the details of what he overcame were left sketchy. So was the fate of his wife, a major character.

Throughout the season, the ailing mental faculties of 2015 Wayne seemed to explain the herky-jerky way that basic facts about the case were conveyed to viewers: We were skipping through time like Wayne’s own mind might. But by the finale, the apparent dementia began to feel more like a storytelling gimmick than anything, as it became quite clear that when old-Wayne was lucid, he could remember most of his past. There’s a satisfaction to learning more about the Hays marriage in the last episode, but that satisfaction comes largely from the mere fact that the info had been withheld for so long, not because Wayne had some great breakthrough. With seemingly crucial facts about his wife and daughter getting trimmed from the episode for time, it shows the extent to which the pursuit of false suspense undermined the deeper story Pizzolatto tried to tell. It also invites old criticisms that the show doesn’t really care about its female characters.