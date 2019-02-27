William’s father Trywell, played by Ejiofor, is a farmer who’s spent years resisting the encroachment of private, international companies (who seek to buy his land for tobacco planting) out of a sense of dignity and a love of country. When the movie begins, Trywell is sending William (Maxwell Simba) to a nearby private school, and the boy’s crisp uniform is a point of pride for the family. As William attends class and Trywell and his wife Agnes (Aïssa Maïga) manage the farm, Ejiofor builds out the stakes of their lives and their battle with the destructive tobacco firms.

The Kamkwambas do not want for food, at first, though they do live harvest to harvest. Soon, a series of dramatic floods, combined with government unrest, begins to take a toll on their life. Through it all, William shows flashes of his ingenuity and gift for invention, taking apart whatever machines he can get his hands on and figuring out how they work. In one crucial (and cleverly written) scene, some local teenagers beg William to fix their radio so that they can listen to a soccer game, and he does, rigging up a battery from several drained power cells. As the radio jolts to life, it blares a news report of planes hitting buildings in the U.S., which serves as the first real acknowledgement of the film’s exact time period.

The uninterested teens immediately switch over to the game, but Ejiofor included that detail for a reason. Though Malawi is on the other side of the world from the U.S., and the Kamkwambas’ village is far from the country’s biggest metropolis, the destabilizing effects of 9/11 are felt even there—tanking food prices, unsettling the government, and setting off a chain reaction that quickly turns things dire for Trywell’s farm. Moments like these affirm Ejiofor’s particular skill for storytelling. It would’ve been easy to cut to harrowing and familiar news footage of the terrorist attacks, and to depict them with the usual portentousness. To William and his young friends, the event barely registers, but it still has huge consequences for their lives.

The latter half of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is tougher going than the light, community-oriented opening, but it’s anchored by strong performances. Simba (a total unknown making his debut performance) is a sweetly compelling lead, yet anytime Ejiofor is on screen, the film buzzes with pathos and anger. Trywell isn’t a bad father, nor a typically irate man. But as his family gets hungrier, his rage toward his government, which was supposed to help him thrive, rises to the surface. As William’s mother, Agnes, Maïga is a calmer, steadier figure, but her pride is damaged, too. Agnes speaks of never wanting to be the stereotypical family “praying for rain,” as her ancestors did, and despairs as Trywell’s strategy to save the farm becomes almost exactly that.