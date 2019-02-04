For the most part, the game was a slog; reading the statistics is almost as interesting as it was watching the events unfold. The only scoring in the first half came on a field goal from New England’s Stephen Gostkowski, and the Rams’ first eight possessions ended in punts. Until the fourth quarter, things kept to a pattern. Los Angeles got the ball and promptly gave it up; New England got the ball, held on to it marginally longer and advanced it marginally further, and then sent it back LA’s way.

With just under 10 minutes left and the score tied at three—“It’s the first Super Bowl ever without a touchdown through three quarters,” CBS’s Jim Nantz had noted earlier, doing his best to render the tedium historic—Brady slipped into his now-familiar mode. He floated a short pass to the tight end Rob Gronkowski, who rumbled for 18 yards, then fired the ball to Edelman in the middle of the field for 13 more. On a second down on the Rams’ 31-yard line, with the first palpable momentum of the evening behind him, Brady arced a deep throw to a tightly covered Gronkowski, who hauled it in at the two. A touchdown quickly ensued, then an interception of the Rams quarterback Jared Goff, then a clock-bleeding New England drive that ended in a field goal to put things out of reach. “It wasn’t pretty,” Edelman, the Super Bowl MVP, said afterward, “but we’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”

Read: Rob Gronkowski and the Cost of Greatness

It is tempting, after any championship, to draw ironclad conclusions, to isolate some title-worthy trait of the winning team. This is doubly true in the NFL, where success fosters unabashed mimicry. The Rams’ turnaround under the 33-year-old Sean McVay, who in two seasons built a 4–12 team into the Super Bowl runner-up, has inspired the hiring of a slew of young, offensive-minded head coaches over the past month. Former Belichick lieutenants have long dotted the coaching ranks, as rival organizations look to co-opt the “Patriot Way.”

This championship, though, reaffirmed that New England’s success is not reducible to any one style of play or strategic principle. Sunday’s was the lowest-scoring title game in NFL history, coming two years after the biggest championship comeback ever. The Patriots have featured stalwart defenses and borderline unrealistic offenses; they have favored the run and the pass. Sometimes these shifts have happened from season to season, sometimes from week to week. The team that scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions in a divisional-round rout of the Los Angeles Chargers was entirely dissimilar, in everything but the final outcome, to the one that played in the Super Bowl.

Beyond the hoarding of Lombardi trophies, the most frustrating aspect to the Patriots’ dominance, for the rest of the NFL, may be that it offers little by way of a blueprint. The discernable constant is also the element that can’t be replicated; the Patriots still have arguably the greatest coach and quarterback in NFL history. If other teams’ successes tend to reflect some certain advantage—a high-octane aerial attack or imposing defensive front—Belichick and Brady have a gift for adjustment. Sunday night, Belichick engineered a defense that had graded out in the middle of the pack throughout the season to stop the second highest-scoring team in football. Brady, after three quarters spent similarly stymied, spotted his opportunity and led the crucial drives.