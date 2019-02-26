The answer, like the future of broadcast TV, is complicated. The time for panic doesn’t usually come after a ratings climb. Network executives and Academy leaders may be satisfied enough with this improvement to not suggest any more drastic moves for now. Most of the Academy drama this year was led by the outgoing president, John Bailey, who somehow convinced the 54 members of the board of governors (a notoriously difficult group to herd) to approve the addition of a “popular film” category and the removal of certain awards from the telecast. Bailey is term-limited; his replacement is set to be named later this year. So this successor, conscious of the controversy that accompanied Bailey’s tenure, may not want to echo it.

More than anything, the ratings bounce underlined the fundamental reliability of the Oscars as a televised event in a fractured viewing landscape. Yes, ratings have fluctuated, but people still turn on their TVs for crucial live events, and the Oscars ceremony is the biggest one in the world of arts and entertainment. Concerns about viewers’ attention being diluted by competing awards shows (like the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild ceremony) mean that next year’s Academy Awards will air on February 9, shortening the campaign season and hopefully making it seem like less of a slog. But that was the only major change approved within the last year that felt prudent.

Everything else was trying to address a problem that the Academy’s governors fundamentally cannot fix on their own. While TV ratings have splintered across cable, streaming services, and the internet, the movie world still has plenty of colossal hits that dominate the cultural conversation for weeks or months at a time. Some of the highest-rated Oscar shows have matched up with high-grossing movies winning a lot of awards—1998 and Titanic (55.2 million viewers); 2004 and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (43.5 million); 2010 and Avatar (41.7 million). But every one of those shows was followed by an inevitable decline. Even though the best indicator of a ceremony’s success is the popularity of the nominated films, the Academy doesn’t have much direct control over that.

In recent years, the show has been tweaked to make it more populist. After The Dark Knight missed out on a Best Picture nomination in 2009, the category was expanded to include as many as 10 features. Blowback over an all-white group of acting nominees in 2015 (and again in 2016) led to an aggressive expansion of Academy membership, a plan spearheaded by the former Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs. But AMPAS remains a voting body of thousands, and those thousands are going to produce consensus choices. Of the three blockbusters nominated for Best Picture this year—Black Panther, A Star Is Born, and Bohemian Rhapsody—only Bohemian won a “major” award, for Best Actor. Black Panther took three technical categories, and A Star Is Born won only Best Song.