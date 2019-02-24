Usually, with a comedian performing an opening monologue (and a few humorous sketches), the first award isn’t presented at the Oscars until 20 to 25 minutes in. After Queen wrapped up, the show transitioned right into Best Supporting Actress, with only eight minutes elapsed. Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler presented, serving up a miniaturized comedy routine (the trio would be great hosts themselves). It was right to business for the Oscars this year, and it’s an approach that, surprisingly, worked.

The ceremony has been so dogged with complaints and backtracks since last year. There was the announcement and retraction of the “popular film” category, the idea to present four awards during commercial breaks (abandoned after protest), and even an attempt to cut some of the song performances. All of the hullabaloo seriously dropped the bar for this year’s show; Sunday night’s proceedings just had to feel competent to clear it. By and large, they have. Some presenters livened things up, like a heavily made-up Brian Tyree Henry and Melissa McCarthy awarding Best Costume Design. More importantly, one-third of awards were given out in the first hour, which is the kind of pace ABC (and Gigliotti and Weiss) was hoping for.

Still, it’s also a ceremony that felt a little lacking in personality. No host means no viral moments like Ellen DeGeneres’s selfie with audience members, or Jimmy Kimmel’s stunts of bringing in “real people” from a nearby theater. Some of those stunts were hotly debated, some of them widely celebrated, but this year’s Oscars in contrast will mostly be remembered for not having much flair at all. Whether the lack of a host will have an effect on ratings, ABC’s highest concern, remains to be seen.

The Oscars is still a glitzy enough event that it can be held up with its own prestige. Big stars are always happy to present awards, and while major comedians might shy away from the big gig (several reportedly turned down the hosting job this year), they’ll contribute some funny lines while handing out trophies. If anything, the hostless show has been a sign of the ceremony’s institutional power. Take a host out of the Oscars and it turns out—it’s still the Oscars.

