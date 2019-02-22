Plans for the ceremony have also been revised a dizzying number of times. In August, the Academy announced that it would be giving an award for “outstanding achievement in popular film” in addition to the usual Best Picture trophy. The decision was swiftly denounced by critics, including The Atlantic’s David Sims, who wrote that the change would shunt “genuinely impressive works of art into a category defined primarily by commercialism.” The Academy scrapped the new category a month later.

Then there is the issue of time. To keep the lengthy ceremony to a maximum of three hours—last year’s ran for approximately four—the Academy reportedly planned to allow performances for only two of the five nominees for Best Original Song. In addition, the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Live Action Short Film, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling would be relegated to commercial breaks. Both of these changes, however, were met with backlash and have since been reversed. Producers announced in January that artists would be invited to perform condensed, 90-second versions of all five songs. And the technical categories are safe, after numerous high-profile cinematographers, directors, and actors signed an open letter that called their exclusion from the telecast “nothing less than an insult to those of us who have devoted our lives and passions to our chosen profession.”

That’s not to mention the controversies surrounding two of the Best Picture nominations—but we’ll get to that later. All the decisions that have been announced (and then retracted) thus far point to an Academy that is struggling to course-correct amid its show’s dipping ratings. It’s also willing, as Sims writes , to diminish its own stature in the process.

What’s Up With the Best Picture Nominees?

January’s Golden Globe Awards upended the Oscars race when the best film prizes of the night went to Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book, while the critical darling A Star is Born was left with only one trophy, for Best Original Song, out of its five nominations.