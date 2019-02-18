Read: The mystery of why Japanese people are having so few babies

Though promising in theory, in practice both of these proposals have flailed. A recent New York Times story describes a bleak reality where Japanese women are now tasked with working in and out of the home—a far cry from the empowered, egalitarian households envisioned by womenomics. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, Japanese men do the fewest hours of household chores among men in OECD nations. A separate study by Keio University professor Noriko Tsuya (also referenced in the Times piece) found that Japanese men average less than five hours of housework a week in homes, while women with 49-plus-hour workweeks usually do 25 hours of housework. Other policy changes intended to be ambitious have proven toothless, as the much touted Work Style Reform Bill currently has almost no provisions for legal enforcement.

Though the government has officially placed a cap on overtime (100 hours per month), there are loopholes such as the “highly skilled professionals” system, which allows white-collar employees to be exempt from overtime rules. Even when overtime hours are cut, NHK reports that some men don’t return home, thus avoiding the burdens of housework and childcare. This phenomenon has given rise to a new Japanese slang term: furariiman. A take on the Japanese salaryman, furariiman is an adjective used to describe the aimless wandering of salarymen who, even after finishing work at a reasonable hour, meander around public parks and convenience stores to avoid going home to their families.

Thus, Japan faces these twin social dilemmas: urging female labor participation while also needing mothers to birth and raise babies, and trying to ease brutal workplace conditions to allow men and women more time at home only to create a fleet of vagabond men who refuse to return to their households. It’s during this ongoing moment of families in flux and parents in crisis that Mirai arrived in Japan.

Hosoda’s film is both a light-hearted fable and an optimistic vision of fatherhood, one that reimagines a man’s role in Japanese society with honesty and humor. Mirai is filled with scenes of Otōsan faltering and failing; he’s a kind but sometimes selfish person with much to learn. Formerly a full-time worker, Otosan visibly struggles with balancing his freelance architectural career with childcare, a nod to the linked realities of shifting workplace and family culture in Japan. He runs back and forth to daycare, carting his children around, and when he finally sits down to work on a project, he’s too exhausted to focus. On the parenting front, he can’t hold his daughter without her crying, nor can he teach his son to ride a bicycle without Kun-chan acting out.

Even society at large is skeptical of Otōsan’s abilities. Early in the film, Otōsan is shown humblebragging in the front yard to a group of mothers, saying it’s no big deal for him to take care of the kids, while the women ooh and ahh at his stay-at-home status. Otōsan goes back inside, cheerfully placing a pot of water on the stove and obviously preening. Okāsan looks up at him, irritated. She lets him know that the women aren’t fooled by his nonchalance and that they gossip about him behind his back. As she finishes her tirade, the pot boils over. Otōsan dives to mop up the water on the ground with a rag, but Okāsan coolly informs him the cloth he’s using is meant for table spillage, not floor spillage. He slumps, dejected.