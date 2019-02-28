Part of the commercial success comes down to The Masked Singer’s leveraging of the moment’s mania for true-crime and crime-procedurals. It invites audiences to solve the mysteries of the celebrities’ identities just as the judges—Cannon calls them “detectives”—do, or try to. In that, it suggests that celebrity can be understood not only as a culture-shaping aspiration, and not merely as a capitalism-inflected force in American life, but also as a banal source of ambient knowledge. Are you vaguely aware, as the show’s clues think you might be, of the Broadway career of Rumer Willis? Have you, as you have walked your winding path in life, somehow internalized the information that Terry Bradshaw raises horses? Do you know, though you’re not quite sure how anymore, that Joey Fatone, in addition to his boy-band career, has operated a hot dog empire?

The Masked Singer makes use of that assorted celebrity trivia—through its costumes; through elaborate biographical packages that share obscure details of contestants’ lives; and through revealing objects. (Knight’s was bakeware; Spellings’s was a typewriter—a nod to the writing career of her father, Aaron; Willis’s was, inexplicably, a scrunchie on a silver platter). And so the show about singing becomes, at the same time, a show about the workings of cultural osmosis. During a time of anxiety about shared truths, its spectacles insist that there are things that bind us together, still, even if those things come down to knowing that La Toya Jackson has had pet snakes named Adam and Eve. “In these divisive times,” the judge Ken Jeong put it during one early episode, “it is refreshing to see a lion, and a bunny, and a unicorn, and an alien, all on the same stage—I love it.”

But the show, as will often happen with events that are self-consciously premised on controlled revelation, obscures as it reveals. Scattered among the clues the show shared about the Rabbit—the performer who was revealed, last week, to be NSYNC’s Joey Fatone—were several fake ones, like a reference to “chicken of the sea,” for example, that would lead one to think that the Rabbit might be Nick Lachey. This could have been an overcorrection on the part of producers who realized that they’d made their central puzzles too easily solvable. It was clear that Fatone was the Rabbit from episode one—but it also introduced a note of bad faith into a show premised on the notion of fact-finding. If the clues to the puzzle keep changing on you, it doesn’t take too long for you to give up on finding a solution.

But the solution, despite the show’s CSI-tastic premise, isn’t really the purpose here. The judges’ guesses about the identities of the celebrities behind the masks were often wildly implausible (Barack Obama! Ruth Bader Ginsburg!); that didn’t much matter, because there was no real reward for getting anything right, and no real cost for getting anything wrong. Jeong failed to figure out that the Poodle was Margaret Cho, who had played Jeong’s sister on the sitcom Dr. Ken; his fellow judges had a laugh about the coincidence, and moved on.