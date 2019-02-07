But having eight nominees adds statistical complications. The six of the eight Album of the Year contenders that are rap or R&B (the artists named above, plus newcomer H.E.R.) could split votes from Academy members sympathetic to their styles—a bloc that, at least in previous ceremonies, was not large enough to ensure winners in the general categories. This leaves open an opportunity for representatives of another constituency often done wrong by the music industry: women with guitars.

The only non-rap, non-R&B Album of the Year nominees are Kacey Musgraves’s Golden Hour and Brandi Carlile’s By the Way, I Forgive You. Both are the work of singer/songwriters inspired by Nashville, but not at the center of the popular country scene, in which radio programmers are known to be reluctant about promoting female singers. The two artists possess different sounds, backgrounds, and approaches—and while it’s possible they too will split votes, it also seems plausible that one of them might pull away with an Album of the Year win that could leave some viewers saying huh?.

Musgraves seems set for cross-genre stardom. Her 2014 debut, Same Trailer Different Park, drew the kind of praise that played up her contrasts with Nashville’s commercial mainstream. The singer was direct and original rather than platitudinal and formulaic; she wrote catchily but without bombast; she had a hint of progressive politics, heard in the gay-is-okay anthem “Follow Your Arrow.” The spoils included Grammy wins for Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

She’s kept rolling on, and may well take this year’s biggest prize. Golden Hour, her third album, delivers sturdy melodies amid a mood of surrender, of being washed over, that was inspired by her own dabbling with LSD. Vocoder and disco beats add mild spice, and it’s easily accessible but still personality-driven. If that approach hasn’t paid off with big radio hits, Musgraves’s sold-out concerts—and the Country Music Association Awards’ Album of the Year trophy—indicate the devotion of her audience. Gigs like guest-judging RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and her No. 1 placement in a number of critics’ year-end lists suggests the broadness of that fan base.

Still, in her relatively chipper sound and telegenic marketing, Musgraves could read as “pop” in a way that hasn’t always appealed to Grammys voters on the hunt for overdetermined gravitas—the folks who boosted Beck’s solemn Morning Phase above Beyoncé’s culture-shaking self-titled album at the 2015 Grammys, for example. Which is why a win for Carlile, among the least-popular nominees, isn’t that far-fetched. The Washington State resident has been making savory, emotive, and well-reviewed Americana albums since 2005. With 2018’s By the Way, I Forgive You, she swung big toward a sense of profundity, and her haul of Grammy nominations—six in total—shows it’s connected with gatekeepers.