Raw food appealed to him for many reasons. Chief among them was its simplicity. “That I could dispense with cooking, that I could carry about my own food wherever I went, that I should not have to put up with any uncleanness of the landlady or those who supplied me with food”—all of these reasons led Gandhi to praise the “extreme simplicity” of a raw diet. He also offered nutritional justifications. Like many advocates of a raw diet, he believed that nutrients could be lost in the process of cooking. He expressed special concern for the vitamin A “in leafy vegetables and germinated grains of cereals,” believing that “vitamin A is destroyed by the mere applying of heat.” In order to boost vitamin intake, he noted, “many people take raw vegetables, pulses, wheat, etc., which have sprouted after being soaked in water.”

Gandhi saw uncooked food as a way to cleanse the body and the world of impurities. His belief in the social power of raw food places him in opposition to the many philosophers and scientists who have asserted that cooking distinguishes human beings from other animals. The British writer Samuel Johnson put it succinctly: “My definition of man is a cooking animal.” The French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss used the dichotomy between “the raw and the cooked” to distinguish between nature and culture. More recently, the British primatologist Richard Wrangham has argued that cooking played a decisive role in human evolution. Raw-food enthusiasts tend to reject the divide between humans and other animals. Gandhi’s turn toward the raw reflected his ecological awareness that people cannot be separated from nature. But his raw diet was not a repudiation of civilization. Instead of equating cooking with civilization, he believed that raw food could make humanity more civilized.

Gandhi saw his raw-food experiments as “very important,” not just for himself but for all of Indian society. By reducing the need for cooking oil and fuel, a raw diet promised economic savings. “There is no need to eat food fried in ghee or oil,” he wrote in 1942. Eating raw also involved less time in the kitchen. Today advocates of “slow food” argue for a return to traditional methods of cooking and eating that prioritize flavor and quality over expediency. By contrast, Gandhi’s desire to liberate India’s poor led him to seek his own version of fast food. To the poor, a little extra money or an hour to spare every day could open up a path to a better life. The liberating potential of a raw diet inspired Gandhi to opine in a 1929 issue of his Young India journal that raw food has “a value not merely sanitary but also economic and moral or spiritual.”

Gandhi’s raw utopia would emancipate not only India’s poor but also its women. If cooking could be avoided, he suggested in a 1913 article, “much of the time of our womenfolk … would then be saved.” Once India had gone raw, he predicted, “women will be set free from the prison-house of the kitchen.” Importantly, Gandhi did not equate cooking with oppression. Anyone who loved to cook should be free to do so. What he opposed was a system in which women were forced to cook. By reducing the time necessary to prepare meals, he hoped, a raw diet could liberate women and return the kitchen to its rightful status as a place of joyful creation.