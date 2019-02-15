At first, Lerner issued a statement denouncing The Atlantic’s account as “agenda driven fake news,” saying he felt “very comfortable” retaining Singer as the director of Millennium’s forthcoming remake of Red Sonja, based on a Marvel Comics heroine originally depicted as a survivor of rape. He cited Bohemian Rhapsody’s gross ticket sales of more than $800 million as testament to Singer’s “remarkable vision and acumen.” A week later, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d approved his publicist’s initial statement without reading it and that it “came out the wrong way,” though he added, “I don’t want to apologize. I just want to clarify [the statement]. I think victims should be heard and this allegation should be taken very, very seriously. I just don’t agree to judge by the Twitter.” Finally, on Monday, Deadline broke the news that while Singer had not been officially fired, Red Sonja was no longer on Millennium’s upcoming list of films and would not be marketed at the European Film Market in Berlin this week.

Lerner, who came up through the exhibition side of the film business, and then branched into distribution and production, did not return messages seeking comment, and his office said he did not wish to be interviewed. But those who know him and have worked with him say that his distancing himself from Singer in light of the latest allegations against the director—just days after stoutly defending Singer in an interview with Israel’s Ynetnews—is a sign of Singer’s status as persona non grata in Hollywood, even with a producer whose guiding light has always been the bottom line.

“From what I’ve been picking up,” one longtime producer and former senior studio executive told me before the latest announcement about Red Sonja, “no one and no company will go near Bryan Singer, and there is an expectation that Lerner and Millennium will eventually recognize that his company’s investment might backfire and they’ll find a way out, a way to go with a different director. On the other hand, Singer is creatively and commercially a sound choice for Red Sonja, and perhaps the thick-skinned Lerner will stick with it. For Lerner, it’s all about return on investment.” A range of senior studio executives, producers, and directors with whom I spoke echoed these sentiments.

One veteran Academy Award–winning director, referring to Lerner, offered an even more jaundiced view: “He’s had some success. He’s made low-budget films, some of which have paid off hugely. He’s from a fringe element of the picture business. He was never a major. But he did get stuff made. You have to say that.”

Indeed, it was Lerner’s one-man, no-frills ability to get financing for movies—in a Hollywood studio culture that was growing steadily more corporate and risk-averse—that helped propel Millennium to greater prominence beginning about a decade ago, in the wake of the 2008 recession. The surprise $275 million box-office smash of The Expendables, a 2010 CIA thriller starring Stallone and featuring Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger, made the industry take notice. Lerner was no longer just the producer of dreck like Scar City and Cyborg Cop III, but a force to be reckoned with.