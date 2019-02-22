Overall, 2018 was a year in which the best films (my and my colleague David Sims’s list is here) were characterized more by execution than by conception. I consider several films, for instance, worthy of Best Director or Best Cinematography. But when it comes to the screenplay awards, I am relatively underwhelmed.

For the past two years, I went nine for 10 with my predictions—both times blowing it at the end with Best Picture. (This was particularly painful two years ago, when my pick, La La Land, was announced and subsequently unannounced in favor of Moonlight.) Because of this record of choking in the clutch, I am saving my Best Picture prediction for last, like the ceremony itself.

Sony Pictures

Best Actress

Nominees: Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Lady Gaga appeared to be an early front-runner here, but as with every other major award for which A Star Is Born was expected to compete, her odds have been dropping steadily. Aparicio and McCarthy are worthy nominees but distant long shots. Which leaves Colman and Close, who’ve divvied up most of the precursor awards to date, as the primary competitors. Given that the 71-year-old Close has now been nominated for an Oscar seven times without a win yet—a record among actresses—she’s the one to beat.

Who Will Win: Glenn Close

Who Ought to Win: Lady Gaga

Annapurna

Best Actor

Nominees: Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Like his co-star Lady Gaga, Cooper seems to have been losing ground here for months. Ditto Mortensen. And Dafoe is presumably happy just to be nominated for a film that barely made $2 million domestically. Which leaves Malek and Bale. The oddsmakers are mostly going with Malek here. But I’m bidding for an upset. I’m not sure that the backlash against Bohemian Rhapsody’s director, Bryan Singer, for alleged sexual misconduct—detailed at length in a recent exposé in The Atlantic, and which Singer vehemently denies—has peaked yet. Plus, the acceptance speeches in which Malek declines to cite the director’s name are getting more and more awkward.

On the other hand, the Academy likes Bale, and loves an actor who plays a historical figure with the help of pounds of makeup and prostheses. (See: Gary Oldman, last year.) So I’m going against the grain and picking Bale. As a side note, I find it disappointing that Robert Redford never picked up any meaningful awards-season buzz for his turn in The Old Man & the Gun, a role in which he was terrific and which might be the 82-year-old actor’s last onscreen appearance.

Who Will Win: Christian Bale

Who Ought to Win: Robert Redford

universal

Best Supporting Actor