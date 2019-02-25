Back-to-Back Wins for Black Panther

Ryan Coogler’s critically acclaimed superhero film made history when Ruth Carter and Hannah Beachler received the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, respectively—the first nominations and wins for a black person in either category, and recognition that, as Carter acknowledged, had been “a long time coming.” In confident and powerful speeches, both women spoke to the difference that support had made in their careers. Carter thanked Spike Lee for her start, and Beachler thanked the people, including Coogler, who had given her not only strength, but also “agency and self-worth.” Now, she added, “I give this strength to all of those who come next.”

“I Can’t Believe a Film About Menstruation Just Won an Oscar!”

The director Rayka Zehtabchi was laughing and crying as she accepted the award for Period. End of Sentence., alongside Melissa Berton, one of the film’s producers. The documentary short follows a group of women in the village of Kathikhera, India, who build a business, gain independence, and confront taboos about menstruation with the help of a sanitary-pad machine. Zehtabchi and Berton both ended their speeches with calls to action to empower women and combat stigma surrounding periods. As Zehtabchi noted, that a film on this subject received an Academy Award means they’ve taken a major step toward that goal.

This Song Needs No Introduction

Most of the musical performances of the night featured flashy accoutrements, from the eerily glowing frontier set behind “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” to Keegan-Michael Key descending from the ceiling with an umbrella to introduce “The Place Where Lost Things Go.” Not so with “Shallow,” the anthemic duet from A Star Is Born, for which Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper simply got up from their seats in the audience and made their way to the stage. Their performance, understated and at times almost uncomfortably intimate, got such an ovation from the audience that it was no surprise, later on in the night, when Gaga and her co-writers took home the Oscar for Best Original Song. Her acceptance speech addressed the hard work behind the glamour of performance and recognized her co-star: “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you.”

Spike Lee’s Long-Awaited Honor

Shout-outs throughout the night, including from Carter and Samuel L. Jackson, attested to Spike Lee’s place as a fixture in Hollywood. And so, when Jackson opened the envelope and announced the winner for Best Adapted Screenplay with a resounding “Spiiiiike Leeeeee!,” the entire audience seemed to share his enthusiasm with a standing ovation. (Lee, for his part, leaped into Jackson’s arms.) Lee has been nominated for an Oscar five times over the past 30 years, but the award for BlacKkKlansman is his first win. In accepting, Lee made the most overtly political speech of the night, with a reference to the upcoming presidential election. “Let’s all be on the right side of history!” he urged. And members of the audience jumped up and cheered when he closed with a reference to his 1989 classic: “Let’s do the right thing!”