Read: How to look away

President Trump has, in the past month, further blended the line between human suffering and political theater. In his national address last week—broadcast, with grotesque spectacle, from the Oval Office—he admitted that the situation at the border was a “humanitarian crisis.” He used that basic concession, however, to demand that other branches of the U.S. government give him the border wall he has promised to his constituents. The speech was, in a collision that is ever more common as the Trump administration wears on, simultaneously shocking and unsurprising: the humanitarian crisis, used as a bargaining chip. He seemed unable to discern between the desperation of migrant families and his own petulant wants.

The speech called to mind the callousness of Trump’s earlier reaction to the deaths of Jakelin Caal Maquin, 7, and Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, 8, under the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection late last year: “Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally,” the president wrote on Twitter. “They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try!”

That Trump summons more emotion for a notional wall than he does for the suffering of human children is clear enough. What this week’s report suggests, though, is how that bias gets bureaucratized. The inspector general’s office has provided evidence of personal carelessness that becomes systemic. With the report’s known unknowns—managerial ineptitude colliding with human lives—it suggests the radiating effects of leadership that, on so many levels, simply cannot be bothered to care. Later in the report: “There is even less visibility for separated children who fall outside the court case.” And: “Additionally, efforts to identify and assess more recent separations may be hampered by incomplete information.”

This past summer, the administration and its allies defended the zero-tolerance policy by suggesting that the American media had misrepresented its true effects. “This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop,” Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted last June, as news of the family separations spread. “It is irresponsible and unproductive.” She added: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

It was an outright lie, and it was, in retrospect, clarifying precisely in its dishonesty. The administration seems to have had so little regard for the people it had put in its care that it failed to give them that smallest measure of dignity: being measured in the first place. Being counted, and accounted for. “The unfortunate reality,” the federal judge Dana Sabraw wrote in ordering a stop to the child-separation policy this summer, “is that under the present system migrant children are not accounted for with the same efficiency and accuracy as property.”