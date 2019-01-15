A dinner of champions, with only one winner: The event was very little about the Clemson Tigers, whose fate, on Monday evening, was to dine on lukewarm Whoppers, and very much about Donald Trump. The leader, that leader wants you to know, MacGyvered some McDonald’s, and that fact is an argument not just about the powers of the one government agent, but also about the limits of the others. The pragmatic reason for the McMeal, as the president noted, is the partial government shutdown that Trump himself initiated—and that he refuses to end—and that has resulted in, among other things, the reduction of staffers at the White House who might traditionally prepare a sumptuous meal for visiting dignitaries. (Adding to the limitations: a snowstorm in Washington, D.C., that kept even some nonfurloughed workers homebound on Monday.)

The broader implications of the meal, though, are philosophical. Lurking at the edges of the shutdown—wrapped, along with Wendy, around those rows of wilted burgers—are deeper questions about what government ultimately is for, and about what government can truly accomplish on behalf of a vast and hectic nation. Trump’s feast was in that sense also an argument, one that aligns him, to an unusual degree, with the most conservative elements of the party he is steadily remaking in his own image: Government, all those neat rows of Big Macs insist, isn’t as important as Americans have assumed. Institutions, staffs, teams: overrated. The government is shut down, after all, and yet the Filets-O-Fish appeared nonetheless, each steamed sandwich suggesting that, shutdown or no, the people shall have their feast. A McChicken in every pot.

The Trump Mcfeast also rendered clear a different kind of argument—this one about the new ways political communication will work in the age of viral iconography. In her remarkable new book Memes to Movements: How the World’s Most Viral Media Is Changing Social Protest and Power, the digital-culture scholar An Xiao Mina argues that memes, even (and especially) the seemingly silly versions of them, can drive profound political change. Mina delves into the origin stories of Black Lives Matter, and of the Grass-Mud Horse protests in China, and of the Arab Spring, and of many more movements around the world that were born online and radiated out to shake the complacencies and complicities of the physical world.

One of the book’s sweeping themes is that these movements, though they vary considerably by country and context, are united by the same fundamental dynamics: Memes, remixable and participatory, have a universality. They tap into the deep desire for storytelling—and for story-receiving—that is such a profound part of being human. Memes can spark movements, and spread them. The most powerful among them can tap into what the UC Berkeley sociologist Arlie Hochschild, whom Mina quotes in a chapter aptly titled “Chaos Magic,” calls “the deep story”: the set of beliefs and feelings that underscore the stories we tell, and that spread along with seemingly superficial takes and jokes and images. “Indeed,” Mina puts it, “memes allow us to more quickly develop the visual and verbal language around which movements organize.”