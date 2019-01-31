Read: The case against Tom Brady

The original Gronkowski was a generational marvel, the kind of player who put his team at an uncomplicated advantage whenever he stepped on the field. He had a bionic aspect, as if he were made up of soldered-together opposites: mammoth but nimble, with a left tackle’s shoulders and a wide receiver’s hands. In a given sequence, he might dance past a linebacker, snare a too-high throw, and plow through a safety for extra yardage. “I don’t know how you match up against the guy,” the former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe said in 2012 of Gronkowski. “It’s kind of like having LeBron James playing tight end for you.”

In 2011, his second professional season, Gronkowski put up 1,327 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, at the time the highest totals for a tight end in league history. He would top 1,000 yards three more times in his career and tally five seasons of 10 touchdowns or more. His beer-chugging and catchphrase-coining—“Yo soy fiesta,” went one poetic, if not grammatically accurate, formulation—made off-season headlines and set him apart from the more buttoned-down members of the New England organization, but they also seemed somehow of a piece with those moments when he’d treat an entire defense like a building due for demolition. Even set next to the athletes that make up the NFL, he existed at a bigger, faster, louder register.

Gronkowski’s violent style of play, though, meant that it took violent hits to stop him. In 2012, he broke the same arm during the regular season and the playoffs. The next year, he missed the start of the season following surgeries on that arm and his back, returned to action, and suffered a torn ACL. Another back injury kept him on the sideline for the second half of the 2016 season. This year, though he’s worked through ankle and back issues to appear in 13 regular-season games and both playoff contests, he has averaged his fewest yards per game since his rookie year and caught only three touchdowns. “It’s been challenging,” he admitted in November.

There’s a kind of pathos to watching Gronkowski make the most of a worn-down body. While he doesn’t figure into the Patriots’ passing attack as often as he used to, he remains an expert blocker, a well-equipped mover of people who don’t want to be moved. A healthy share of New England’s success on the ground in its two playoff games, which produced four rushing touchdowns apiece, resulted from Gronkowski’s cracking linemen backwards and clearing space. The task is less conducive to highlights than the old touchdown catches but, to hear Gronkowski tell it, no less fulfilling. “You’ve got to put your hand down and make yards the old way, the old-fashioned way,” he said after the Chargers game, “and that’s by running the ball.”