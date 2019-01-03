Late in 2018, The Atlantic’s Family section asked readers to share some of the unique traditions their families engaged in during the year-end holiday season. The rituals you all shared with us were often quirky (one of them involved a Speedo-clad George Michael made of marzipan) and uniformly delightful. And they made us think: Why concentrate all these fantastic festivities into one always-too-fleeting month? What about the rest of the year? Couldn’t those other periods stand to be a little more joyful, or a little more meaningful, or a little more fun?

With that in mind: We’re in search of a new holiday. And we’re hoping for your help in creating it. Maybe, for example, there should be, sometime in the dark days of winter, a National Stress-Bake Day. Or maybe February would be a little more festive were Galentine’s Day to be converted from a sitcomic treasure into a more broadly celebrated holiday. A beloved local tradition that deserves more widespread recognition? Weird Family Stories Day? Get Back in Touch Day? Resolution Revision Day? Turn Off the Internet Day? (All of the internet, that is, except for TheAtlantic.com and its subsidiaries?)

If you have an idea for a holiday that does not currently exist but should very definitely exist, please let us know by filling out this form by January 11. We’ll put together the ideas you send us and then, later in the month, ask you to vote on them—in a face-off we hope will end with a new holiday that, should you choose to celebrate it, will bring merriment, meaning, or, at the very least, another excuse to consume seasonally justified baked goods.