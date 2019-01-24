Read: 25 movies to look forward to in 2019

Baker Dill lives in Plymouth, a town that recalls the swampy Florida Keys but feels even more isolated from society. He’s on the run from his past, suffering post-traumatic stress from service in an unnamed war and drinking all night at the local watering hole. He dwells in a refurbished shipping container, dreaming of that furtive tuna named Justice, and occasionally romances local doyenne Constance (Diane Lane), who in return gives him a few bucks if he’s ever hard up for cash. His life is a metronome, repeating the same hard-boiled tasks with little success, a colorful update of classic seaside mysteries like Key Largo.

The final piece in the noir jigsaw is Karen (Anne Hathaway), an old flame from Baker’s past, who rolls into town with her abusive, rich husband Frank (Jason Clarke) and a provocative proposition. If Baker takes Frank out fishing, pushes him overboard, and leaves him to die, she’ll give him $10 million, no questions asked. Will he do it? Is she on the level? Are Baker and Karen still in love? These are some of the questions Serenity asks, but there’s a strange stiltedness to how the movie unfolds. A mostly clothed sex scene between Baker and Karen during a midnight rainstorm is particularly laughable, as if the film were a dime-store romance novel come to life.

Knight is, in fact, a very accomplished screenwriter. Oscar-nominated for his Dirty Pretty Things script in 2004, he’s contributed to gritty, satisfying adult dramas like Eastern Promises and Allied. His last directorial effort, 2013’s Locke, was a form-busting gem, set entirely in a car as a stressed-out man (played by Tom Hardy) tried to navigate a personal crisis and a work crisis, all in a series of phone calls. Compared to that, Serenity initially seems like a major step back, an incredibly derivative thriller that pushes its talented ensemble into giving stereotypical, one-note performances. McConaughey is haunted, Hathaway is icy, and Clarke is comically cruel, barking insults at everyone around him while waving money in their faces.

Then, at around the film’s halfway point, Knight upends everything and Serenity’s story veers into entirely different waters. The twist, which involves a nervous accountant character played by Jeremy Strong who is inexplicably running around the island, helps excuse some of the most egregious plot formula Knight deploys. It catapults every performance into ludicrous new directions, particularly McConaughey’s, whose character spends much of the second half of the movie screaming wordlessly into the sky, Nicolas Cage–style. It’s the kind of development that’s impossible to predict, just because it’s too silly to ever seriously consider.

Yet the twist just about won me over to Serenity, which is officially the daftest movie of 2019, a title I’d wager on it keeping for the entire year. I won’t say much about the film’s climax, but it hinges just about everything—the fate of the whole world—on Baker’s struggle between catching that tuna and throwing Frank overboard. I couldn’t possibly spoil what he decides to do, but even if I did, it wouldn’t come close to explaining what ends up happening in this giddily preposterous potboiler. If you find yourself with a spare couple of hours in the next few weeks, hitch a ride on the Serenity and see what you find. I can promise you this: It won’t be tuna.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.