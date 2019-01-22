Early on, the Best Picture conversation was dominated by A Star Is Born, Cooper’s Lady Gaga–starring remake of the Hollywood classic, which connected with both audiences and critics, grossing more than $400 million worldwide despite being an R-rated drama. Though the film got many nods (including for Cooper, Gaga, and Sam Elliott in the acting categories), it missed the pivotal directing and editing shortlists, suggesting a lack of enthusiasm across all of the Academy’s branches, something reinforced by the film’s failure to win major prizes at precursors like the Golden Globes.

Green Book, which won a Best Picture trophy at the Globes as well as the coveted Producers Guild Award, had recently pulled out ahead despite its mediocre box-office takings and more mixed critical reception. A heartwarming tale of friendship between the black musician Don Shirley and his white bodyguard Tony Vallelonga in the early 1960s, the film has been dogged by controversy, including complaints from Shirley’s family over perceived inaccuracies, the re-emergence of old stories about the director Farrelly’s inappropriate behavior in the past, and the unearthing of an anti-Muslim tweet by the screenwriter Nick Vallelonga (Tony’s son). Green Book still seems like a viable competitor, especially for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), but its lack of a Best Director nod will hurt its chances for the biggest prize.

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos’s arch period tale of scandal and intrigue in the court of England’s Queen Anne, received an expected slew of technical nominations along with recognition for Lanthimos and the entire leading cast (Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone), bumping the film to the top of the nomination tally. BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee’s rendering of Ron Stallworth’s autobiography about his infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan in 1970s Colorado, was a hugely successful comeback for the celebrated filmmaker, earning him his first competitive directing nomination (along with a screenplay nod) and six nominations in total. Bohemian Rhapsody, the other big Golden Globes winner, was shortlisted for Best Picture, Best Actor, and three technical awards, but its director Bryan Singer (who was fired during production) was ignored.

Perhaps the biggest story of the nominations, though, is the dominance of Roma, a Mexican film from Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), which has a significant chance to be the first foreign-language feature to win Best Picture in the Academy’s 91-year history (the movie’s dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec). Netflix has thrown a tremendous publicity budget behind the film’s campaign machine, partly to overcome a perceived bias against the streaming company for mostly keeping its movies out of cinemas. The company also broke its long-standing rules and released Roma in theaters first to get ahead of that criticism. Netflix’s efforts seem to have worked: Roma was recognized not just in technical categories but also for Best Actress (newcomer Yalitza Aparicio) and Supporting Actress (Marina de Tavira), the latter of which was a massive surprise. As other potential frontrunners founder, Roma may end up as the consensus pick.