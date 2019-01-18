This season’s Saints ran the stylistic gamut. They dropped 51 points on the Cincinnati Bengals in week 10 and eked out a 12–9 victory over the Carolina Panthers five weeks later. Sunday’s game against the Eagles, in which New Orleans fell behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter before coming back to win 20–14, summarized the newfound breadth. After an early interception, Brees was his efficient self: 301 yards passing and two touchdowns, his throws synced via some invisible grid to his receivers’ hands. New Orleans’s pair of running backs, the brick-shouldered Mark Ingram and the seemingly invertebrate Alvin Kamara, combined for 124 rushing yards. Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for a team-playoff record 171 yards, and Marshon Lattimore provided a pair of crucial interceptions. It was a postgame cliché actualized: a true team win.

Much of the credit for this new chapter of New Orleans football goes to the team’s 2017 draft class, which analysts have rated among the finest of this century. The Saints selected Lattimore in the first round that year and Kamara in the third; those players would go on to win defensive and offensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. After trading the speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks for the 32nd overall pick—a move that signaled a curbing of the team’s pass-heavy identity—they drafted the right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who clears the way for those running backs and keeps Brees upright. “The significance of this year’s draft class can’t be overstated,” Payton said last season.

The other three teams remaining in the playoffs demonstrate the rarity of the Saints’ shift. The Patriots, of course, haven’t had any setbacks to recover from; they’ve contended for titles as regularly as the Saints have stumbled early. The Rams and Chiefs, meanwhile, made it to the conference championship round via major overhaul. The Rams are in their second season under Sean McVay, the 32-year-old coach whose offensive stylings are inspiring a rush of hires around the league, and the Chiefs have leaned heavily on the first-year starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That New Orleans has so improved its fortunes without altering its franchise pillars of Brees and Payton makes the team an exception in the modern NFL, where the options often seem to reduce to winning it all or shaking it up.

Professional football is no place to look for a convincing morality play—and no telling of New Orleans’s history is complete without noting Payton’s year-long suspension, in 2012, after the discovery of a bounty system that incentivized players to injure the then–Vikings quarterback Brett Favre—but the Saints’ patient approach holds a kind of middle-ground appeal. They are neither sudden upstarts nor a decade-devouring machine. They’ve simply worked to improve their deficiencies without losing their strengths. The upshot of the strategy is visible on the field, in games like last Sunday’s, when a team that used to rely on fireworks manufactures a win by way of all-around adequacy. “We were real calm and poised, and we knew we were going to get things done,” Brees phrased it afterward.