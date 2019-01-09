Asa Butterfield (Hugo, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas) plays Otis, a teenager living in a geographically indistinct community that looks like New England but sounds like an episode of Skins (it was actually filmed in Wales). The bane of his life is that his mother (Anderson) is a sex and relationships therapist who festoons their house with phallic art and warns his school friends about marijuana use leading to early-onset impotence. Otis has a long-burning crush on Maeve (Emma Mackey), an enigmatic rebel living alone in a caravan site (British for trailer park) who wants to use Otis’s parentage for profit: She sees his potential as the school’s sex guru.

Never mind that Otis is a virgin so scarred by his family history that he can’t even masturbate. Moordale High is populated entirely with horny and hopelessly confused students in need of a counselor. Everyone, in the words of Otis’s best friend, Eric, is “either thinking about shagging, about to shag, or actually shagging,” and is also doing it 21st-century style, with mass texts and dick pics and humiliating gifs. Laurie Nunn, the playwright who created the show, employs old-school archetypes, too: Students are shoved into lockers and robbed of their lunch money, and the hierarchy of who’s cool leans on meanness and money. But Sex Education’s anxieties are modern ones, spanning porn and transphobia and erotic fiction about intergalactic alien sex.

Otis falls almost accidentally into his new hobby when he talks down a bully who’s taken too many Viagra pills and is panicking in an abandoned bathroom stall. Otis’s serene manner and empathetic advice impress Maeve, who starts hawking his time to the school’s more sexually dysfunctional students (which is all of them). Butterfield is winsome and endearingly flappable in portraying Otis’s personal life, but he exudes an odd kind of calm when he’s issuing guidance. His clients call him a “sex savant,” or a “Care Bear,” or a “mum man,” or “that weird sex kid who looks like a Victorian ghost.” But he does help them, in the end.

And, by extension, he helps viewers. Like Big Mouth, Sex Education has all kinds of advice to offer regarding the confusing and impossibly complicated realm of modern sexuality. The show is graphic, gross, and inherently earnest: No matter how mortifying Otis might find his mother, he’s internalized her refusal to judge anyone. Anderson, who most recently has embodied gravitas and aloofness on series including The Fall and War and Peace, seems to revel in the comic potential of her role as Jean, not to mention the opportunity to play a middle-aged woman with an extraordinarily healthy sex life. Jean’s story lines, although not as frequent as they could be, add still more dimensions to the ways in which Sex Education comments on desire.