Though Jackson’s alleged abuses have been reported since 1993, when he was first accused of child molestation, Leaving Neverland offers a striking new lens through which to see the late singer’s legacy: the effect it continues to have on those he allegedly groomed. The documentary is a thorough, brutal accounting of Robson’s and Safechuck’s psychological states both as children and as adults, attempting to name what they say happened to them. In that sense, it functions less as a work of journalism—or even a heated takedown of Jackson himself—and more as a thoughtful narrative rendering of the two alleged victims’ stories.

Both Robson and Safechuck have publicly defended Jackson against abuse accusations in the past, a detail that most detractors immediately reference when expressing skepticism about the men’s accounts. But Leaving Neverland meticulously explores the trauma that the men say kept them from acknowledging, even to themselves, the effects that Jackson’s alleged behavior had on their lives. (The film is also careful to note that both men only began to reckon with the alleged sexual abuse after the birth of their sons.) In a post-screening Q&A session at Sundance, Robson and Safechuck addressed the question that’s hovered over the project (and the lawsuits they filed against the Jackson estate, which were dismissed on technical grounds): Why now?



Robson, who says Jackson began abusing him when he was 7, noted that the law is one of two arenas in which victims can hope for their accounts to be taken seriously. The other, he suggested, is storytelling. “I’ve never had that opportunity to tell it in this detail, at this length, and for me the biggest hope [is] that it could offer some comfort to other survivors,” Robson said. “And hopefully by being able to tell the story in this detail and all the complexities, to try and raise some level—any level—of awareness for parents and for teachers and for anybody that’s responsible for children to make any level of impact on prevention.”



Safechuck, who says he met Jackson when he was 10, spoke in a more quietly pointed tone: “It’s an act of fighting back, and the law is the stage for us to do that,” he said. “Those are the tools that we have as victims, so it’s an act for me to fight for the little James.”



Outside the theater, though, protestors waged a kind of counterattack. (The screening itself began late due to extended security measures.) Demonstrators stood bearing signs that characterized Leaving Neverland as mean-spirited propaganda: SEEK TRUTH THINK FOR YOURSELF, one read. Another quoted the late singer himself: LIES RUN SPRINTS BUT THE TRUTH RUNS MARATHONS. The Jackson estate, which has always defended the late singer against allegations of abuse, issued a statement referring to the documentary as a “public lynching,” language that recalls defenses of both R. Kelly and the embattled Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Jackson supporters’ public objections to Leaving Neverland mirror the protests that arose, particularly in Chicago, following the premiere of Surviving R. Kelly. Kelly celebrated his birthday at a crowded nightclub that same weekend and referred to the docuseries as the product of a “vendetta” against him. Fans took to the streets to express their continued admiration for the singer, even as the documentary gained national attention. (Many also gathered under the umbrella #MuteRKelly to call for the music industry to abandon him.) Even the heightened security attention at the Salt Lake City showing felt eerily familiar: An early screening of Surviving R. Kelly had been evacuated following a gun threat.