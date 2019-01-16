That’s a huge theme in “Cat Person.” Not to give the game away, but that’s in part where the title comes from. There are all these signifiers that are supposed to be comforting: You like cats, you like the same music as me, you make good jokes. We want these things to signify safety, but we’re not sure that they do. Both stories are about the moment you realize that the thing you’d thought was a face is actually a mask—that moment of terror.

The similarities between the two stories were not part of a conscious process. The moment you think you know what you’re saying with a story, you’re doomed. You have to have the faith that all the things that you’ve read and thought and experienced will go into some inaccessible part of your brain, get tangled and mixed and churned up, and then come out the other side. I think most people don’t actually have much control over that aspect of writing. The best things about any story will surprise you, and though you’ll be able to track them down later, in retrospect, you never quite know where you’re headed at the time—at least I don’t.

I first read Oates’s story when I was 15, and I was 30 by the time I decided I wanted to try to write seriously. For a long time, I didn’t really want to do it. I feared I was somehow a lazy person, because all I wanted was to read for four hours a day without having to talk about it.

But then, at the last minute, something happened in my brain, which was a funny surprise to me: I started to want to write. Looking back, it was wonderful to suddenly want something so much—enough to know that I would orient my life around it, even though I had no expectation or guarantee that anyone would ever care. Other people’s reactions were less important than the fact that I’d found what I wanted to do.

For me, that was the transition between reader and writer. But then, there was the transition between being a writer and being a Writer, which took place when “Cat Person” was published. It happened both over the course of a weekend and also over a year, and it was hugely dislocating. It felt annihilating to have all these eyes suddenly swivel towards you. I would not say these eyes swiveled towards the story. The story is a story, and it exists outside of me. I created something and put it out into the world, and I’m happy for it to be a thing that’s in the world. But that’s not what being a Writer is, with a capital w. It also involves giving up some piece of yourself—with eyes trained on you, and people wanting to sort of reach out and touch you. That was new.

It wasn’t just the people who had thoughts and feelings about the story. I got tons of emails from people who said the story reminded them of their own experience, and some of those were caring and thoughtful. That part of the experience was hugely positive, and I was grateful. But other letters I received were sort of invasive and scary. They felt like someone exposing themselves to you on a subway. Like, Look at me—that demand for attention.