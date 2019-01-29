Repenting for the sins of forefathers is much easier than recognizing the racism embedded in religious institutions and cultures today, however. In The Color of Compromise, the writer Jemar Tisby challenges the notion that white supremacy is merely a legacy, and not a present reality, in the church. “Christian complicity with racism in the 21st century looks different than complicity with racism in the past,” he argues. “It looks like Christians responding to black lives matter with the phrase all lives matter. It looks like Christians consistently supporting a president whose racism has been on display for decades.” Perhaps, he writes, “Christian complicity in racism has not changed much after all.” While Tisby is nominally writing for the church at large, he is specifically focused on its conservatives—“Bible-believing” Christians who come out of traditional theological backgrounds similar to his own.

A broad range of conservative Christian leaders, such as Mohler, apparently yearn to repent for their racist inheritance. Their failures—in the eyes of Tisby, who is part of an emerging generation of activists in the church—illustrate how people who think in Bible verses and call one another “brother” and “sister” sometimes misunderstand the issue of racism. This book is partly an attempt to clarify what racism actually means. But ultimately, the writer’s goal is larger. Tisby calls on his fellow Christians to take full responsibility for their complicity in white supremacy, and to commit to changing America.

While Tisby’s take on this topic is not exactly new, it is timely: The racial divide within American Christianity has been exacerbated under Donald Trump. According to the Public Religion Research Institute, white evangelical Protestants have consistently favored the president since he was elected, with roughly 72 percent of them expressing support in the fall of 2018.

By contrast, three-quarters of black Protestants said they viewed him unfavorably in the same poll. Black Christians expressed despair when the president was elected, both because of his racist rhetoric and past and because they felt ignored and even antagonized by their white peers. Evidence suggests that some have left majority-white churches. And yet, prominent white Christian leaders have celebrated Trump’s presidency: One Texas church, First Baptist Church of Dallas, composed and premiered an original “Make America Great Again” hymn in the summer of 2017.

Tisby has spent years working to start conversations among white Christians about racism. He runs a blog about the black Christian experience and hosts a podcast, Pass the Mic, on the same subject. His writing has been published widely in popular outlets, and he speaks frequently on racial reconciliation at churches and universities. More recently, however, Tisby has leaned on history to help him in his work against racism. After earning his seminary degree, he enrolled in a Ph.D. program in history at the University of Mississippi, focusing on race, religion, and social movements in the 20th century. In The Color of Compromise, he seems to see history primarily as a tool of persuasion and advocacy. “Paradoxically, although this is a book about the past,” he writes, “it is really about the future of the American church.”