At the beginning they were fellow voyagers, companions in obsession. Port conjures the scene at Les Paul’s Hollywood garage in the late ’40s, where Paul, Fender, and like-minded gearheads would mingle with a seasoned crew of country-western sidemen, swapping tips and stories. “None could have foreseen the arrival of rock ‘n’ roll, but it was clear that music was growing louder and more driving, challenging the limits of acoustic instruments ... There was a sense among these men that the potential for electric amplification in music hadn’t yet been realized, that there was still a lot of power waiting to be harnessed, incredible new tools waiting to be built.” Later they became competitors and rivals in the legend, with different versions of the origin story.

Les Paul, high-flyer, late-night charmer, is the interesting one. His pursuit of a purely electric guitar sound is more feverish and ego-driven, has more personal velocity than that of the monastic Fender. So it’s Paul, fiddling with guitars and mics in a Queens basement in 1941, who gets the huge electric shock: the divine flick of reprimand. It tears his muscles and takes away the feeling in his hands. “Electricity,” explains Port, “the very force Les believed would give him the prominence he so desired, had thrown everything into jeopardy.”

He recovers, however, and by 1947 he and electricity are ecstatically cooperating. “It began with layers of bright electric guitar runs racing over each other,” writes Port of Paul’s sci-fi instrumental “Lover,” which became a massive hit. “Some tracks mechanically sped up, their pitch raised, so that the strings seemed to twinkle.” Then in 1948 Paul gets in a car crash that leaves him with his right arm bent at a permanent 90-degree angle (“Just point it toward my belly button,” he tells the doctors before the final operation, “so I can play.”)

But biography is not the point here. The point is the inevitability—via the spangled accelerations of Les Paul’s studio experiments, and Leo Fender’s selfless mechanical futzing-about, and Muddy Waters, and Buddy Holly, and space-age design, and amplifiers stuffed with newspapers, and a host of other currents and convergences—of the electric guitar.

Port can write lovingly, as when he describes an early, solid wood model that belonged to country twanger Merle Travis (“The accent pieces around the bridge were intricate, even florid. The headstock was a flowing, avian shape ...”). And he can write with technical lyricism: “The high output of Gibson’s dual-coil, humbucking pickups pushed amplifiers into thick, aggrieved distortion, while the guitar’s heavy body and glued-in neck produced a crying, mournful sustain.” He even made me like Eric Clapton for a minute. And from the fumbled genesis of the electric guitar to its expressive climax, he draws us a beautiful, educational arc.