Instead, Bohemian Rhapsody, itself an unexpected smash hit, won both Best Drama and Best Actor for Rami Malek, who played the Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. The triumph came despite the director Bryan Singer being fired in the middle of production, the film receiving mixed reviews (The New York Times said it “seems engineered to be as unmemorable as possible”), and the story being critiqued for its moralizing edge regarding Mercury’s sexuality. The Globes are known for unusual choices, but judging by the review-aggregation site Metacritic, Bohemian Rhapsody is the worst-reviewed Best Drama Globe winner in recorded history.

What the movie has going for it is its tremendous financial success and word-of-mouth popularity around the world (the Globes voting body consists of Hollywood-based journalists and photographers who work for international outlets). That kind of broad populism could also apply to Green Book, which has been pitched as a feel-good story about race relations, one “based on a true friendship” (though some of its claims about Shirley have been disputed by his family). But Green Book hasn’t been the kind of hit that Bohemian Rhapsody was; though the former also came out in November, it’s only made $35 million in North America, a healthy but hardly sensational total.

Still, that didn’t stop the film from winning Best Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali (who plays Shirley), and Best Screenplay. When Green Book took Best Picture, its director Peter Farrelly gave a forceful speech, at one point demanding that he not be played off by a swelling musical cue. “This story, when I heard it, gave me hope, and I wanted to share that hope with you, because we’re still living in divided times, maybe more so than ever,” Farrelly said. “And that’s what this movie is for. It’s for everybody. If Don Shirley and Tony Vallelonga can find common ground, we all can … we all want to be treated equally, and that’s not such a bad thing.”

The wins for Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book mean that many of the expected favorites at the Oscars may be in doubt. If A Star Is Born couldn’t triumph at the Globes, perhaps its frontrunner status is unearned. Even though Disney’s Black Panther has been pushed with a robust campaign (and was the highest-grossing movie of the year), it went ignored at the Globes. More confrontational movies like Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay’s Vice didn’t gain much traction (outside of Christian Bale’s Best Actor in a Comedy win for the latter), and Best Actress in a Drama went to Glenn Close for The Wife, a stagey but well-performed indie film that came out last summer.

Close’s heartfelt and genuinely thrilled speech may help propel her to Oscar success (she’s been nominated six times and has never won). Olivia Colman, who drew raves for her work as Queen Anne in The Favourite and won Best Actress in a Comedy, will be Close’s main competition. Regina King, another beloved industry veteran, seemed similarly moved by her own win for If Beale Street Could Talk, and should be the safe pick in the Best Supporting Actress category. Another unknown element is Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, which received the Foreign-Language Film and Best Director trophies but was ineligible in the Best Picture category because of Globes rules. Backed by Netflix, it will remain a serious competitor at the Oscars.