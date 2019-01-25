So the reenactors hunt and scavenge, wearing moccasins and eating bilberries in the hope that if they “walk the land as they walked it two thousand years ago,” then “some of their thoughts, their way of understanding the world, would follow the dance of muscle and bone.”

The ideological split between the two groups shows early. Bill wants to find some version of “original Britishness”; the students smugly tell Bill that there have never been native Britons, just immigrants who have been here longer than others. Ghost Wall’s preoccupation with borders and class, authenticity and ancestry could render it a plain Brexit parable: the brutal and uneducated nativist in contrast with enlightened college students. But a persistent theme of this acutely lovely novel is the way in which all societies—whether ancient or modern, rich or poor—depend on scaffoldings of cruelty, from the meat they eat to the clothes they wear. Wealthy and democratic societies demand sacrificial victims too, even if the killing is outsourced.

Ghost Wall almost reads as a response to two recent novels by Paul Kingsnorth, a naturalist and Euroskeptic whose protagonists bear a close resemblance to Bill. The first, The Wake, is a confected Old English-ish–language novel set during the Norman invasion of 1066. It is narrated by a guerilla fighter named Buccmaster, who rails against old ways of life dying out and the broken bond between a people and its land. Though Kingsnorth describes the bloody Norman invasion rather than the milder yoke of the European Union, the parallels are clear and the message seems to be: Land belongs to the people whose ancestors lie underfoot.

To Buccmaster, the world worsens and grows less free as time passes: “Our fathers was freer than us our fathers fathers stalcced the wilde fenns now the fenns is bean tamed efry thing gets smaller … Freodom sceolde there be in angland again lic there was in the eald daegs in the first daegs of the anglisc.” Kingsnorth carefully avoids Latinate words, brought over by what the narrator calls “ingenga”—foreigners.

The same message is picked up in the author’s sequel of sorts, Beast, set 1,000 years later and narrated by someone named Buckmaster, who seems like a descendent or reincarnation of the Wake protagonist. Buckmaster leaves his wife and child, and goes out onto the moors in search of a place “where the old spirits still mutter in the hedges.”

Read: ‘Beast’ celebrates a man’s abrupt return to nature

Those characters aren’t uncomplicated heroes, but they have a tortured, Learlike nobility in their rage. Bill shares their disdain for the modern world of globalization and junk food, immigration and technology; Ghost Wall shows him, though, through the eyes of the people who bear the cost of his obsessions.

Moss and Kingsnorth pull from similar themes: ancestral bones, cultural purity, blood and sacrifice, the idea of Englishness itself. But they seem to be telling the same story from opposite sides. Buccmaster hates the invaders with their “fuccan frenc ingenga tunge,” hits his family, and insists that the land is his by right and by history. Ghost Wall, by contrast, shows what happens to the people around men who are obsessed with what is theirs, and whose idea of “freodom” is partly about the freedom to hurt others.