I was wrong on the particulars. Jhabvala, who died in 2013, at 85, two years after the publication of “Aphrodisiac,” was, of course, neither a Millennial nor a bearer of Indian blood. She was, however, a master interlocutor, her identity an endless source of confusion for readers who wondered, as I did, what sort of person could pull off this type of work. German and Jewish by birth, she called herself a forever refugee, diverted by World War II to England where she fell in love with the short story, and with a young Parsi architect. With Cyrus Jhabvala, she moved to Delhi in the mid-20th century at the close of the Raj—the shorthand term for British rule in India—by which time the country had become somewhat of a backwater destination for Europeans. She wrote toward the end of 25 years there of her own unhappiness, seeming to draw a link between her state of mind and the place’s “heat and dust,” to cop the title of one of her most famous books.

She was frequently mistaken in the West for being Indian when she began to write fiction. Meanwhile, her outsider’s eye often put off local critics. Perhaps this double vision explains why I wonder at my own attraction to her work. Jhabvala’s vantage point yields a mixed tone in regard to India and Indians that recalls to me the shape of my own youthful attitude toward the aunties and uncles around me in Texas, who lacked my generation’s fluid social mobility—an attitude born of distance and proximity, insight and, occasionally, contempt.

A recent collection of Jhabvala’s short stories, At the End of the Century, packages the writer for a new audience, in a new time. Jhabvala’s career was multifaceted and quietly celebrated: She won an O. Henry Award; a Booker Prize (for the novel Heat and Dust); and two Academy Awards, as one-third of the famous “three-headed god,” as James Ivory, Ismail Merchant, and Jhabvala were known. Fueled in large part by Jhabvala’s spare screenplays—most adapted from novels—Merchant Ivory Productions made a name first as an India-centric house, and then as a reliable source for elegant European period dramas.

Jhabvala may have written of Indians, but she wrote largely for the Western Hemisphere. “I have no fans in India,” she told a Los Angeles Times writer in 1993, with what the article described as a “one-note laugh.” A self-confessed “chameleon” at ease in saris or slacks, Jhabvala doled out insights not often shared across racial or class lines. Such a position—an “our woman in India,” to remix the Graham Greene title—would be harder to pull off today, when few audiences are ever exclusive, when everyone seems able to hear everyone else.

The characters collected in At the End of the Century thus deploy, through Jhabvala’s satirical lens, what could be thought of as endangered speech. “Even physically the English looked cold to her,” goes a line in the story “Miss Sahib,” “with their damp white skins and pale blue eyes.” The England-born teacher who moors the story finds during a stint at home that she longs to return to India, to be once more “surrounded by those glowing coloured skins; and those eyes! The dark, large, liquid Indian eyes! And hair that sprang with such abundance from their heads.” In “A Lovesong for India,” an Englishwoman married to an Indian man loses her vibrancy as she ages, while the Indian wives of her husband’s colleagues evolve from “beautiful girls … into magnificent women.” “A Course of English Studies” features a dreamy Delhi-ite who is in England to study literature. In one scene, she brushes the cheek of her English landlady with a kiss. The “dry, large-pored skin” stirs an oppositional memory: “Mummy’s skin, velvet-smooth and smelling of almond oil.”