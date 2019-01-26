Ilana and Abbi have a wacky social-media sensibility, of course, but also a recognizable one. When Abbi is captured talking glumly about how she expected to have kids by age 30, the seriousness is cut by Ilana inserting her own raised-eyebrow face into the video. While trapped at the bottom of a sewer, Ilana takes a selfie, adds an R&B background track, and writes, “fell down a womanhole … still feeling mah’ self.” In a weird way, the verisimilitude of the social-media bedazzling—the fact that the style if not substance of this Instagram Story might not be out of place in the average user’s feed—pierces the heightened reality of the show. What are everyone’s Stories for if not to make their own normal lives look a bit like Broad City?

Another kinda-meta effect that the episode takes advantage of is using the documentary feel of iPhone footage to make it seem like it’s capturing Abbi and Ilana as “real” people. These aren’t characters scripted for a sitcom; they’re buddies on your feed. Or so it seems, thanks to Glazer, Jacobson, and director Nick Paley deftly assembling a story full of incident that still doesn’t seem over-narrativized. But in that, they did what people already do—or at least the most skillful users do—on their apps. As Paley told The Hollywood Reporter, “The expectation with social media stories is that time is jumping moment to moment, and that is a gift in terms of storytelling, because it lets you get to the most interesting part of a scene.”

That the characters are more “real” in this format allows for a surprising amount of emotional impact. Abbi’s mixed feelings about turning 30 are hinted at throughout the episode, and eventually Ilana walks in on her pouting in the bathroom during brunch. You glimpse Abbi’s sad face just for a second, and then the Story cuts to Ilana’s writing: “Birthday blues … they real y’all.” It’s a shockingly effective moment, and I went a little verklempt. Ilana then tells her followers that she asked Abbi whether she should delete the footage of her in the bathroom, but that Abbi said no. There it is, all the contradictions of social media: truth but curated, and unapologetically so.

The episode picks at other eerie things about today’s technology culture. Again and again, Abbi and Ilana invade the privacy of people on the street and make content out of service workers just doing their jobs. At one point—this is a great gag—Abbi shows off her new credit card, and in the very next post Ilana yells at her followers for having stolen the identification number. “Cheese,” the nicknamed college classmate of Abbi’s, clearly has resentment from raising four kids while watching Abbi’s zany life unfold. Abbi, meanwhile, has been jealously watching Cheese’s domestic-mom bliss from afar. It’s only in person that they’re able to (eventually) see each other as people.