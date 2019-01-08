With all this in mind, here’s a brief guide to what’s in the pipeline. New and returning shows over the next three months come first, then everything else worth noting for the rest of the year. Some might categorize it as the year in which Game of Thrones finally pulls its Bayeux Tapestry of plot threads together; others as the year of Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot. If nothing else, let us pause to remember that amid such an abundance of content, 2019 is also the year bringing us Jennifer Lopez in NBC’s live musical production of Bye Bye Birdie!

What to Watch Early in 2019:

Denise Crew / Netflix

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix, January 1)

If the barnstorming success of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the author and “organizing consultant” Marie Kondo into a verb (your closet has either been Kondo-ed or it hasn’t), Netflix’s new reality series is a reminder that Kondo is also a person—a thoroughly empathetic and nonjudgmental one at that. Whipping her way through the homes of the cluttered and the chronically disordered, Kondo thoughtfully mines the interplay between physical and emotional baggage.

Beth Dubber / Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform, January 8)

For five seasons, the Freeform/ABC Family drama The Fosters tried to diversify the concept of the modern American family, presenting a unit helmed by a gay couple, Stefanie and Lena Foster, with five children. In the spin-off Good Trouble, two of those children, Callie and Mariana, move to a communal living space in Los Angeles, allowing the series to hopefully offer a more nuanced portrait of millennial life than the usual avocado-toast-and-scooters shtick.

Jon Hall / Netflix

Sex Education (Netflix, January 11)

Gillian Anderson stars in Netflix’s first dramedy of the year, playing a sex therapist whose unfiltered and open approach to motherhood mortifies her teenage son (Asa Butterfield)—until he realizes he can capitalize on her expertise among his inexperienced fellow students. If Netflix series often seem like pick-and-mixed versions of other hit shows, this one feels rather End of the F***ing World meets Big Mouth.

Warrick Page / HBO

True Detective (HBO, January 13)

True Detective Season 1 was a surreal, Gothic, defiantly dour but generally artful thriller. True Detective Season 2 was a meme, then a total mess that seemed to exist only to meet HBO’s orgy-scene requirement. What to expect of Season 3? Well, Mahershala Ali is in it, which is very good. There are multiple timelines again (potentially also good). And Nic Pizzolatto wrote almost all of it and this time directed multiple episodes (anyone’s guess).

Eliza Morse / FOX

The Passage (Fox, January 14)

Fox’s new apocalyptic drama is based on the Justin Cronin novel about secretive researchers trying to pinpoint a virus that might eradicate diseases globally. The drawback? It might also lead to the end of humanity. Mark-Paul Gosselaar stars as an agent who forms a close relationship with a young test subject (Saniyya Sidney), and who will almost certainly have to deal with the inevitable consequences of catastrophic scientific overreach.