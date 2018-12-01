That’s possibly because everyone already knows how the story unfolds, and how it ends. In 2015, two prisoners at the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, excavated their way outside using a series of illicitly obtained tools and an unfortunately large pipe. The intrigue of the Clinton escape was amped up by its salacious sexual component—Matt and Sweat were aided in their escape by Mitchell, with whom at least one of them had been having an affair. Mitchell was supposed to help drive them to West Virginia in the aftermath of their escape, but she changed her mind, leaving the prisoners to try to escape on foot. An almost month-long manhunt ensued.

When so much of a television show’s plot is based on well-documented real-life events, the key to keeping things suspenseful is tension. Hulu’s The Looming Tower doesn’t reveal anything about the lead-up to 9/11 that hasn’t already been analyzed in detail, but the inevitability of its final tragedy makes the stakes of the FBI boss John O’Neill’s counterterrorism efforts even higher. And even if you’re intimately acquainted with the dynamics of the Suez Crisis, Season 2 of The Crown gives a punchy kind of urgency to Prime Minister Anthony Eden’s calamitous meltdown. Dannemora, by contrast, takes a glacial approach to storytelling, as if its characters need thawing out before they can get to work. The show spends significant time considering sounds: the repetitive bang of a chisel, the catch of a hacksaw, the jagged whir of a blender. A different director might employ an element of surprise here, leaving viewers guessing what the sonic interludes might be. Stiller seems happy just to contemplate them, but the payoff for viewers is minimal.

Some early reviews seemed surprised that Stiller, best known as a comic actor, would create a series that’s so insistently dour, steeped in the grayness of prison and the synthetic neon emptiness of the community outside. And yet Dannemora has a strain of humor within it, if you look closely. It’s there in the musical cues, which take loaded dramatic moments and punctuate them with Meghan Trainor or Ed Sheeran (Tilly Mitchell, in reality, kept the radio in her prison workshop tuned to a Top 40 pop station). I laughed out loud during one scene in which Benicio del Toro struts through the prison yard with sunglasses on like a portly, incarcerated Blues Brother. In the fifth episode, Tilly makes a profound moral choice while wearing a pink sweater covered in cartoon animals that says “Bearin’ It in Utica.”

But it’s not quite enough to keep audiences more than mildly interested. Del Toro’s smoldering charisma is thwarted here by a narrative trick that doesn’t show who his character really is until a flashback that comes late in the series. The most fascinating elements of the real Richard Matt (such as his artistic talents, which led him to make paintings featuring everything from romantic kittens to Hillary Clinton) are dropped into the series as non sequiturs rather than explored or expanded. Dano’s Sweat feels equally unknowable, despite the actor’s riveting screen presence and his evolution as he approaches the idea of freedom. Dannemora just doesn’t give you enough to make of him—his desires, his emotions, his quirks.